I call balls and strikes, I’m no Trump sycophant.

So when I heard about this “Stargate” project, I knew immediately what it was. More mRNA? More AI control? More conglomerates gaining access to all your biometric data, a la Internet of Bodies?

I’ ve written a lot about Transhumanism and the intersection of AI, mRNA, Climate Change, and Identity Perversion.

We’re seeing two of the four right here…

Oh, and what did Trump recently talk to Bill Gates about? What kind of “vaccines,” again?

Yea…

Share