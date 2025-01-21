Trump Introduces $500 Billion AI Infrastructure Investment, Touts mRNA "Cancer Vaccines"
Well well well...
I call balls and strikes, I’m no Trump sycophant.
So when I heard about this “Stargate” project, I knew immediately what it was. More mRNA? More AI control? More conglomerates gaining access to all your biometric data, a la Internet of Bodies?
I’ ve written a lot about Transhumanism and the intersection of AI, mRNA, Climate Change, and Identity Perversion.
We’re seeing two of the four right here…
Oh, and what did Trump recently talk to Bill Gates about? What kind of “vaccines,” again?
Yea…
Can I be the first one to say awww hell no to those vaccines?
Thanks, I'm documenting Trump's sellout of his supporters to the murderers at Pfizer et al here:
https://patrick.net/post/1382820/2024-12-08-thread-for-documenting-trump-s?start=4#comment-2138412