Trump on RFK Jr. - "He Wants to Look at the Vaccines... I Think It's Great"
The mainstream media is in a tailspin over this one...
In case you missed it, the man who is simultaneously the most beloved and hated in political history is shifting his stance - or at least pretending to…
In a recent town hall with Tucker Carlson, and in a more recent interview with the undeniably honest and infallible demigod interviewers of NBC, Trump admitted that he will be considering the ramifications of vaccination, perhaps all vaccination should he be elected…
I was gonna make this post longer
But I realized that it’s Election Day, folks, so what the Hell am I talking about?
Besides, this could all be for naught if Queen Kamala steals it, so whatever, let’s just be honest…
Trump is highly flawed, he’s likely egomaniacal, but he’s definitely accrued quite the list of allies and I think that as long as we push this guy and make the biggest fuss possible, we will get something close to what we actually want.
Shutting down bio labs, getting pharma drugs advertising off the public air waves.
As an anti-vaxxer, people should have a choice to get vaccines if this is what they think will enhance their health.
There should be no required or mandated drugs/vaccines in order to participate in society. RFK Jr. can make all the information about vaccines public, all transparency.
Let each person decide, not the government.
I hope he can get rid of all of them, especially all made with mRNA.