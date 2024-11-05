In case you missed it, the man who is simultaneously the most beloved and hated in political history is shifting his stance - or at least pretending to…

In a recent town hall with Tucker Carlson, and in a more recent interview with the undeniably honest and infallible demigod interviewers of NBC, Trump admitted that he will be considering the ramifications of vaccination, perhaps all vaccination should he be elected…

I was gonna make this post longer

But I realized that it’s Election Day, folks, so what the Hell am I talking about?

Besides, this could all be for naught if Queen Kamala steals it, so whatever, let’s just be honest…

Trump is highly flawed, he’s likely egomaniacal, but he’s definitely accrued quite the list of allies and I think that as long as we push this guy and make the biggest fuss possible, we will get something close to what we actually want.

