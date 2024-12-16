Trump on Vaccines & Autism: "Something's Wrong. There's Something Wrong."
"I've heard numbers of like 1 in 200 thousand, 1 in 100 thousand," Trump said of decades prior, "and now I'm hearing numbers of 1 in 100, so something's wrong."
~25:00 and ~40:10
On the polio vaccine, Trump said, “I’m a big believer in it. I think everything should be looked at, but I’m a big believer in the polio vaccine, the Salk vaccine.”
He later added. “You’re not going to lose the polio vaccine. That’s not going to happen.”
And when asked if schools should mandate jabs: “I don’t like mandates, I’m not a big mandate person… the mandate was a bad thing, I was against the mandate.”
I think RFK, Jr. has gained Trump's confidence and now Trump is understanding the truth about the poisonous injections. Karen Kingston says in an interview this week: "The December 4, 2024, Mar-a-lago meeting with BioPharma execs wasn't about curing cancer. It was about cutting ties with China and pulling the mRNA shots off of the market." (https://substack.com/home/post/p-153140482 )
I've heard? If Mr. T was that interested why does he not investigate or get Kennedy to fill him in at warp speed as the situation is getting worse than 1 in 100 and will ultimately have no births without autism if allowed to continue. It could be as simple as to many cocktails of jabs far to young. Having no long term trials coupled with no Pharma liability was to good an opportunity to put all trialled medicines into compensation free jabs with cheap minimum toxicity trials.