~25:00 and ~40:10

On the polio vaccine, Trump said, “I’m a big believer in it. I think everything should be looked at, but I’m a big believer in the polio vaccine, the Salk vaccine.”

He later added. “You’re not going to lose the polio vaccine. That’s not going to happen.”

And when asked if schools should mandate jabs: “I don’t like mandates, I’m not a big mandate person… the mandate was a bad thing, I was against the mandate.”

Share