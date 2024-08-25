Share this postTrump + RFK Jr. - Thoughts? [Poll]eccentrik.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTrump + RFK Jr. - Thoughts? [Poll]EccentrikAug 25, 202410Share this postTrump + RFK Jr. - Thoughts? [Poll]eccentrik.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9ShareJust curious what you think… Loading...Loading...10Share this postTrump + RFK Jr. - Thoughts? [Poll]eccentrik.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9Share
Smoke and mirrors- PR stunt- no lasting relationship.Trump
Is OWS leader per his own statements, he is deep state, an opportunist and so is RFK jr an opportunist whose only goal is to see democrats not elected. RFK jr has been so marginalized he feels he can recoup some of his legitimacy via this move. I see RFK jr as deeply flawed and not a straight shooter so he’ll fit right in with the Trump machine and it adds interest to the next few months for the masses to be distracted by this as the rest of everything goes to hell. Who is our current president?
Given that Kamala will likely be president regardless of the vote, even if there is one...I don't see Trump or Bobby being able to do anything.