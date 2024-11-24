Trump has been picking a lot of ‘health heads’ recently, and one of them is Dr. Janette Nesheiwat.

While certainly not as well-known as RFK Jr., Dr. Nesheiwat has her own share of controversial statements.

No, not faux controversial statements, like ‘we need to eat healthy, reduce toxins, and maybe not inject our children with a gazillion needles before they can walk’ - I’m talking actual controversial statements.

Take, for instance, her once-glowing adoration of the almighty miracle mRNA:

"We have many vaccines in existence that treat a variety of non-life-threatening diseases but to have a COVID vaccine, i.e. a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA that will actually save you from dying is a gift from God."

Now, surely people can change, but the rest of her track record on vaccines is hard to ignore.

She seems to highly favor them, contending that many have been studied for years, showing great efficacy and safety, and even claims that the MMR vaccine is “97% effective” - a stat that no doubt comes directly from the CDC.

But, in all fairness, she did push back against the return of draconian COVID Era protocols (rather late, of course).

Of course, this is nothing new for Trump.

He’s made some pretty questionable picks in his last administration, some of them out of sheer ignorance and others for the stated purpose of creating leverage.

In the case of one John Bolton, Trump repeatedly called the guy a war hawk lunatic, a distinction that Trump argued helped in his negotiations with other leaders, a la “Art of the Deal.”

Could this be a similar strategic picking? If so, how?

Or, has Trump learned nothing, and his choice of Dr. Nesheiwat once more illustrates his myopia in a swamp of sharks, sycophants, and Big Pharma shills?

