So, as some of you may know, I’ve got a podcast in the works.

And by ‘works,’ I mean I haven’t done a dang thing except state previously that it’s coming at some point, in some form, possibly or possibly not revealing my true identity for all to see…

dun dun dunnnnnnnn

Anyway, I wanna do this right with decent equipment and whatnot, but I’m sure the first few episodes are going to be rough regardless (and that’s okay).

As for format, style, schedule, and all that jazz, I might just keep it low-key - and the listeners guessing - because that would truly be… eccentrik, would it not?

Here’s my thought process:

I will continue to keep all my new articles free for all to read. I realize some of my older articles are behind paywalls, so if you ever want to read any, just message me and I’ll make them public for everyone.

I didn’t start a Substack to get rich, that’s for sure!

But here’s the thing.

I really appreciate y'all, my subscribers, and I especially want to extend a special shoutout to my paid subscribers. I realize that there are tons of ‘experts’ on here, I’m just some anonymous schnook with a hooded wolf avatar.

Because of that, I’d be remiss if I didn’t give my paid subscribers a little something extra, which in this case might be the sexy sound of my voice - waaay hotter than Joe Biden’s, I’ve been told.

I haven’t decided if I’m going to show my face, whaddya think? To be honest, you can find my name and appearance pretty easily if you just do a bit of internet sleuthing for my articles outside of Substack.

So anyway, the tentative game plan is to get the pod up and rolling. We can share ideas, news items, tips, our deepest darkest dirtiest secrets (well, maybe not quite that).

Basically, the kinda stuff we’ve been doing already, but with a more intimate feel I think.

It should be fun. And informative. And I’m gonna make the first few episodes free for everyone so y'all can get a taste, and then from there I’ll put them behind a paywall.

The articles will continue as usual, like I said, so hopefully I can stay a busy beaver producing the kind of eye-opening, mind-expanding content I pride myself on.

Anyway, I’m gonna cut myself off now before I ramble too much!

I’ll keep you posted on the next moves! 💪 ❤️🙏🏻

