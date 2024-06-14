Calling all scientists and specialists who can help!!

PLEASE SHARE

If by now you haven’t heard of the “calamari clots” (which clearly are not clots), you might want to check out my earlier article here:

But here’s a little summary, in case you want the quick download. Basically, ever since the mRNA rollout, embalmers and funeral directors (and doctors too) have been seeing these weird white rubbery formations.

For a while, people were trying to write them off as ‘chicken fat clots’ that sometimes form in bodies after death. Only one problem, these things are way different, way stronger, larger, and almost parasitic in appearance. Oh, and they’re being pulled from the living.

Hell, they even grow outside the body!

And it’s not like these things are some aberrant growth happening in just a few bodies here and there. Embalmers worldwide have reported seeing these structures, as well as what may be the early stages of the formations, “dirty blood” containing what resembles “coffee grounds.”

And of course, in the vast majority of responses, embalmers and funeral directors report never seeing these things until after the mRNA rollout…

The international survey speaks for itself.

Could these ‘clots’ - which are conspicuously lacking in iron, magnesium, and zinc indicative of normal blood clots - be what’s causing all the excess morbidity and mortality?

Moreover, what exactly is causing the growth of these bizarre tentacle-like structures that seem to resist blood thinners and defy mainstream scientific understanding?

If these things are lacking the normal constituents of blood clots, what do they contain? What the Hell are they composed of?

Well turns out, we might finally be getting some answers.

Richard Hirschman, a funeral director and embalmer with over two decades of experience, and one of the first whistleblowers on the ‘calamari clots,’ recently shared the results of a laboratory analysis.

Read like a foreign language to you?

The following blog does a nice job of breaking down these proteins for a layperson:

Of course, proteins are only one small piece of the puzzle. Again, there are so many questions swirling, that the more we know, it almost feels like the less we know.

Why do some of the mRNA-injected grow these things while others don’t?

How long do they take to develop?

Do they stop growing in some people?

Why do they grow outside the body?

What can break them down?

And, of course, on a deeper microscopic level, what are they made of? What are they?

The theories and assertions about the “calamari clots” are enough to make the hair on your neck stand straight.

Some have stated that they are more or less abnormal fibrin responses to a novel mRNA injection. Others have gone deeper, claiming that closer analyses reveal synthetic nanostructures that self-assemble.

If that doesn’t freak you out, we can go even further.

Call them ‘off the deep end,’ but some people contend that these calamari-like growths are actually a “full-fledged life form” that “did not originate from Earth.”

Now of course, most doctors and scientists will stop short of the ‘extraterrestrial explanation,’ instead indicating what they can verifiably demonstrate. For many experts (real experts, not bureaucrats), the cause of these horrifying growths stems from the known ingredients and consequences of the mRNA injections.

That is to say, the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) containing the mRNA molecules, which then instruct the cells to produce spike proteins, in theory.

But then again, as we’ve learned over the past few years, virtually everything we were told has proven to either be false or a lie.

For instance, the assertion that the LNPs stayed at the injection site…

Nothing like 100% transparency and honesty from our Big Pharma pals and government regulators, eh?

Of course, if you listened closely to those pushing these jabs the hardest, you already kinda knew what they were planning on doing.

You don’t need to study up on Crimson Contagion, Event 201, or the SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028.

Just hear it from the horse’s mouth…

Self-assembling nanoparticles, anyone?

Whatever turns out to have been in these highly varied batches and vials, and whatever these injections are doing to the populace on a historic scale - assuming we ever fully find out - there are several things I think we can all agree on.

These calamari clots are not normal, they’re not ‘exceedingly rare,’ and they’re not harmless. In fact, they might just be the very key to many of the otherwise inexplicable health issues we’re seeing.

If the blood of the masses has been poisoned, then there’s surely blood on many hands. And personally, I think it’s nigh time we hung ’em out to dry…

Share