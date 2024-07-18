Was the Assassination Attempt Incompetence or Planned? [Poll]
This will be my last official post on this topic for a while, but I'm curious what you all think!
I suppose they’re not mutually exclusive, but what I mean is…
Were the relevant parties tasked with ensuring safety and security inept, or was there an intentional effort to provide a window for Trump’s assassination?
Anyway, here are some completely unscientific polls…
AND…
AND FINALLY…
THANKS FOR ANSWERING!
Let me know what you think in the comments below…
a public assissination is too risky to do twice. Poison, induced heart attack etc would be a more likely vector of attack. Trump is a smart man, he has seen his opponents rise against him publicly and will be on guard. He is fortunate enough to afford private security, this will also raise the bar.
Why did the attempted assassin's father notify police when his son was gone for only 2 hours with his rifle and his permission? Something about those parents aren't right. As much as we all wonder about the mystery boy with no online profile, I think those who raise him are in need of even more scrutiny.
Kimberly Cheatle's government phone records need to be subponeaed before they disappear. Something stinks to high heaven about her entire response to this situation.
I was a child during the 1960s when JFK, RFK, and MLK were all shot ~ and, with the advent of social media, it is interesting to me to see just how much verifiable information is available now within only hours of a major event like this compared, to when I was a child.
Of course, I recognize the powers-that-shouldn't-be (Deep State) have a stranglehold on the government and media, both ~ but it is actually heartening to me to see just how quickly citizen journalists are able to begin exposing nefarious and suspicious activity within just hours of when it has occurred.