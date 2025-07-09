If I were a betting man, I might just say that there’s some fuckery afoot …

Following the unprecedented flooding in Texas, with at least 119 dead and over 170 missing, many people have been asking questions. While it’s undeniable that this area is notoriously prone to terrible flooding, one can’t help but wonder if there’s more to the story.

In typical fashion, The Experts™ assure us that there’s no possible connection between recent activities performed by a cloudseeding company and the massive, anomalous events that began on July 4th.

Fact Checkers are likewise rushing to debunk these claims as quickly as they crop up, but despite their expected establishment efforts, the information is spreading faster than - shall we say - a Lahaina ‘wildfire.’

The young CEO in question, Augustus Doricko of Rainmaker, stresses that there is “no proven connection,” even though he admits that cloudseeding operations were ceased due to “unusually high moisture content” two days prior to “the event’s arrival.”

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that corporate, governmental, and clandestine powers-that-be deny any wrongdoing. For years, we were told “chemtrails” were the imaginings of lunatics, even as former CIA director John Brennan all but admitted to “stratospheric aerosol injections.”

Whistleblowers have even gone as far as to suggest that there is a global agenda, “a plan for weather modification control for the whole world.”

Now, while critics will argue that so-called cloudseeding alone could not produce the historic levels of rain we saw, could it not at least be used to enhance or modify existing storms of severe intensity?

And besides, these cloudseeding operations have been going on globally for decades, with significant success to boot.

Just ask the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation…

So is it any surprise that states like Florida have put laws in place to protect citizens from geoengineering and weather modification, effectively banning chemtrails?

Whether the flooding in Texas is indirectly or directly caused by weather modification activities is an interesting question. Let’s not forget, this wouldn’t be the first time something like this has happened.

Again, for decades weather modification has been linked to anomalous, deadly precipitation “events.”

Black Hills Flood of 1972:

Lynmouth Flood of 1952:

Could something similar have gone wrong here in Texas, essentially ‘juicing’ the storm unintentionally?

Maybe Rainmaker is a red herring, and some other form of technology other than the long-used cloudseeding was at play?

From ionic heaters to methods for fine particle formation, 100+ patents probably have something to say…

Hell, even the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) admits that over 70 years ago Hurricane King was seeded, leading to its strengthening and subsequent swerving into Georgia.

As NOAA lists on its own website, there are numerous ways to modify, manipulate, and even weaponize the weather:

But let’s get back to Texas, specifically…

What’s up with this blue rain?

And the radar anomalies?

For weeks and months now, residents of the state have been reporting a strange blue rain, with more recent sightings in other states as well…

According to Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch , the proof is in the pudding. It’s not that difficult, he indicates, given the available technologies, for something as terrible as the Texas flood to be orchestrated .

While some have argued that this is entirely natural, worsened by incompetency and lack of readiness throughout the relevant authorities, this point of argument remains debatable.

The National Weather Service (NWS) did predict heavy rain, but nothing like the unprecedented totals that accumulated.

And who could have forecasted the Guadalupe River to surge 26 feet in just 45 minutes, mirroring a virtual tsunami?

According to NWS meteorologist Jason Runyen, the local office in New Braunfels had extra staff on duty during the storm, both overtime workers and additional personnel. But clearly, none of them saw what was coming. Or if they did, they certainly didn’t say it.

But for me, this is a side point.

As the evidence builds and more people start to do their own research, there’s no denying that weather is being actively manipulated (and yes, even weaponized) across the world. It can be done in targeted attacks and it can be done for a larger, global agenda.

People who deny proven projects and technologies will often say that “man cannot control Mother Nature.”

I agree. As we’ve likely seen for years, such attempts can end disastrously.

But maybe that’s the point.

Numerous people, including young Christian girls, killed abruptly in a ‘biblical’ flood in the Lone Star State on the very day commemorating our nation’s independence?

I don’t know about you, but that seems to align just perfectly with what a Satanic Cabal bent on human pain & suffering would want…

