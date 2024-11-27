Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackWE'LL TAKE IT!! Trump Picks Jay Bhattacharya, Twitter 'Blacklistee,' to Head NIHCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWE'LL TAKE IT!! Trump Picks Jay Bhattacharya, Twitter 'Blacklistee,' to Head NIHPerhaps I've been prematurely negative... It will certainly be interesting to see how these various 'health heads' collide...EccentrikNov 27, 202419Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackWE'LL TAKE IT!! Trump Picks Jay Bhattacharya, Twitter 'Blacklistee,' to Head NIHCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore86ShareEvery nomination requires a deep dive and due scrutiny, but I’m liking what I’m seeing thus far…I don’t wanna count my chickens before they hatch, but I think we got a winner here folks!SubscribeShare19Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackWE'LL TAKE IT!! Trump Picks Jay Bhattacharya, Twitter 'Blacklistee,' to Head NIHCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore86Share
Collins, in emails with Fauci, ordered the "take-down" of the 3 wisdom-filled doctors who authored the Great Barrington Declaration.
HOORAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
An excellent choice, despite what the naysayers will surely carry on about.