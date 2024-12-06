Many have been pissed to learn of the recent “ conclusions ” by the House COVID Committee after a supposed two-year investigation.

While it certainly vindicates many of us, it also reads like a partisan whitewash, and the assertion that the jabs “undoubtedly saved millions of lives” is not only factually incorrect, it’s disgusting.

Let’s be fuckin real

And on top of that, we’ve all had our share of problems with some of Trump’s questionable health head picks thus far.

But the window of opportunity is open.

Keep up the information push, don’t doom - I’ll try not to myself - and we’ll increase the spiritual resonance slowly but surely and get people thinking as they should.

Because as long as people remain in the Cult of self-poisoning, self-mutilating, and self-hating through things like gender perversion, climate guilt, mRNA injection, and AI idolatry, nothing of true value will change.

Thankfully, things are changing. We’re making a difference, and we even made a difference during the Plandemic, despite it feeling like all hope was lost as we witnessed a blatant Democide in motion.

Just think about what they really wanted to do…

If the idea of forthcoming Orwellian quarantine facilities sounds farfetched, merely consider that it was already happening.

Don’t forget, a number of countries outside the U.S. were using ‘contact tracing’ to digitally monitor and physically isolate people in quarantine camps.

The good ol’ days of the Plandemic may be forgotten by the masses, but they’re not forgotten by those of us who knew what we were seeing, and who had the courage and conviction to actually say and do something about it.

Unfortunately, many dissidents just like us faced strict punishments for violating protocols…

If the lockdowns and protocols had continued, mortality and morbidity numbers would have gone into warp speed, especially with people also receiving the dangerous shots.

Even Johns Hopkins, which was involved with Event 201 and The SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028, admits that the lockdowns were a disaster…

The lockdowns sure didn’t seem to make much of a difference, did they?

So I think there might be something more to Operation Warp Speed, even though Trump on many occasions has bragged like a buffoon about his “beautiful shot” and all the ‘great’ things he did with ventilators and PPE.

In the days since, many people around Trump have told him that the jabs are bad.

Even with his inflated ego, he has to have had time for that to sink in. I believe he is listening to his son Don Jr., who has expressed many reservations about the jabs, RFK Jr., with whom he was ‘caught’ discussing vaccines in general over the phone, and many other people in his circle.

He even recently said in a public forum with Tucker Carlson that he wants RFK Jr. to “look” into vaccines.

Then you’ve got the years of him Tweeting about excess childhood shots and autism links.

And of course, let’s not forget his early efforts to push alternative therapies like hydroxychloroquine and UV therapy, only to be ridiculed by the media as promoting horse paste and bleach injections.

Finally, you have his own personal decision to go slowly with his youngest son Barron, saying:

"We've taken him on a very slow process. He gets one shot at a time, then we wait a few months and give him another shot, the old-fashioned way. But today they pump the children with so much at a very young age. We do it on a very, very conservative level."

So let’s not pretend like his relationship with the jabs is black or white.

It’s complicated.

Now, I’m not endorsing what he did, but I do think he made a calculation with the terrible hand he was dealt. Many of the doses were already in waiting, but how many weren’t? How many were forced through at warp speed?

As many scientists and researchers have noted, there seems to have been a spike in serious health issues immediately following the injection of the bioweapon, but also a number of people who didn’t even report a sore arm.

Were people given placebos in order to turn them into ‘ambassadors’ for the shot campaign? “Don’t be silly, I’m fine, go get your shot already so we can return to normal!”

Or were these people just lucky?

A lot of folks will argue that the placebo-like effects are likely due to human error and structural weakness during the rollout.

After all, you had potency diminished from transit, vials that weren’t properly handled, batches that weren’t properly stored at the right temperature, and even mistakes during the injection process (i.e., intravenous rather than intramuscular).

Or was the placebo intentional?

A study that many people have forgotten was published in Denmark in March of 2023. It looked at various relationships between the Pfizer BNT162b2 batches and “suspected adverse effects” (i.e., features not flaws).

What they found was that the batches could be organized into three groups: blue, green, and yellow.

The blue batches showed the highest ratio of “suspected adverse effects” (SAEs) to doses per batch. The green group showed what most people got, with some SAEs cropping up, and the yellow group showed virtually no suspected adverse events for all its batches.

In other words, 30% of the Pfizer doses assessed had almost no suspected side effects.

Upon further investigation, German researchers found that of the blue, green, and yellow groups, the yellow group was virtually untested by regulators before being released to the public.

The blue and green groups with the most adverse effects, meanwhile, were tested heavily.

Every single blue batch was tested and all but three of the green group were tested. But in the harmless yellow group, only one batch was tested.

The regulators knew.

So what does that mean?

If there were any benefits to Operation Warp Speed (and I’m certainly not justifying it), were they the ending of lockdowns that would have injured, diseased, and killed untold millions under the jackboots of authoritarians and the forcing of the Pharma/DoD hand to expose the dangers sooner than later?

Did this have an effect on the number of placebos (accidental or intentional) that were injected?

Would there have been fewer people injured and dead or more if it wasn’t warp sped?

I’m not going to get into murky moral waters here, nor will I pretend to understand all the compounding forces that made OWS what it was.

I simply say that there is more than meets the eye, and for people who exist in a paradigm of black and white, I don’t think Trump is completely ignorant of the harm. Nor do I think he is maliciously complicit.

He got played undoubtedly, and OWS was a disaster, but I don’t see him as somebody who was in on the Democidal Agenda.

There have simply been way too many of the worst forces working against him for him to be aligned with the Satanic Pedovore Elite (and I don’t say that hyperbolically).

All I can say is that We Were Right.

This was a Mass Experiment, implemented via a Mass PSYOP.

When medical freedom fighters across the world decry the absence of “randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trials” - they’re wrong.

I think there was one. On a global scale. Only problem is, we never got the fuckin abstract…

