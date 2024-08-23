Share Eccentrik’s Substack

The media is spinning at the mere mention of Trump and RFK Jr. joining forces.

And why wouldn’t they be? One is a man they despise with every fiber of their being, and another is a man who pushes ‘dangerous misinformation’ that completely undermines the puppet masters of the monolithic networks - Big Pharma.

But while the thought of RFK Jr. in a Trump administration as HHS secretary is a doozie, how would it work?

More importantly, what’s up with Trump?

As we all know, Trump played a pivotal role, if not the role, in accelerating the mRNA injection rollout. His Operation Warp Speed, which he once touted as a remarkable accomplishment, delivered the deadly shots into the public in record time.

And boy do we know, Trump loves his records…

Of course, Trump doesn’t deserve all the blame. As many have noted, he was in a tough spot that none of us would envy. We were facing something novel, nobody really knew what was going on, and the mass propaganda campaign had many of the low-information viewers quaking in their homes and masks.

So part of it was psychological. The “vaccine” was supposed to save us and end the Pandemic, and everybody wanted that. People wanted to go back to ‘normal',’ they wanted to believe in something, and so the experimental injection was that something.

People trusted authority. They trusted the media. They trusted that the governments and institutions of the world didn’t want them dead.

Trump, it seems, was trusting as well, even urging his supporters to get the shots. Sure, he never pushed mandates or draconian protocols - leaving lockdowns to the states - but he did personally endorse the jabs.

But, in all fairness to the man and former President, he has stopped using the “V” word.

Unfortunately, for many people, it’s come too late. For those dead, diseased, and injured. For supporters whose loved ones have been affected. For everyday Joes and Janes who see what’s really going on - it’s come too late.

Heck, not long ago in March of this year, Trump was still claiming these injections “saved us from COVID” and even treated the very thing they turbocharge.

And speaking of Biden, Trump even tried to pin the public’s distrust of the mRNA injections on the sleepy codger.

“During my administration, everybody wanted the vaccine. There was nobody saying oh, gee, I don’t want to take it. Now they say that. And that’s because they don’t trust the Biden administration. I can think of no other reason. “But they say we don’t want it, we aren’t going to take it. When I was there, everybody wanted it and we were doing great. Well, the military did a fantastic job.”

Sound crazy? Well, he wasn’t entirely off…

After all, it was under the Biden administration that the mandates appeared, shoved down our throats by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

But even with that being the case, Trump appeared oblivious to the countless adverse events and deaths stemming from “that beautiful shot.”

But let’s take a step back.

Is Trump an inextricable part of the biopharmaceutical complex? Is he bought and paid for? Threatened and controlled? Is he somewhere in the murky middle, having faced the precarious situation of a “global pandemic” where he was damned if he did, damned if he didn’t?

Although it’s easy to say he’s completely one or the other - a puppet of Pharma or a guy with good intentions who was duped by Fauci, the FDA, the CDC, the WHO, the CIA, the DOD and everything else - the truth is somewhere closer to the middle.

Flash Back to Early 2020.

Remember what happened? Remember how feverishly the Mockingbird Media lapdogs drooled over the prospect of a “vaccine” to save us all?

Every day, it was ‘When will the vaccine be ready???’

And when Trump tried to suggest other treatments, he was viciously attacked. His every statement on protocols (which we now know work) was twisted and misrepresented.

Any viable alternatives to the safe & effective? Immediately demonized.

And they had to be, in order for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to go through. Because if there were “adequate, approved, and available alternatives,” the jabs would never have hit the market the way they did.

Remember “BleachGate?”

This is one of the prime examples of the way the MSM distorted Trump’s statements concerning alternative treatments. Suddenly, every news station was frothing and foaming at the mouth about ‘Drumpf tells people to inject bleach!’

This preposterous misrepresentation was so strong and parroted so hard, that you still have people to this day making snarky comments about it.

In reality, Trump was referring to the use of “bleach” as a disinfectant on objects and surfaces.

He explicitly said so:

"It wouldn't be an injection. We're talking about an almost a cleaning, sterilization of an area. Maybe it works maybe it doesn't work. But it certainly has a big effect if it's on a stationary object."

And he wasn’t wrong!

In fact, plenty of scientific research supported him…

And yes, many have found that chlorine dioxide can also be consumed in carefully titrated amounts for a range of health benefits.

So was Trump wrong?

Was he telling people to ‘inject bleach’?

No.

What he suggested injecting was a ‘disinfectant,’ which the media then conflated with bleach to make him and his supporters look crazy. If anyone was responsible for people dying from drinking straight household bleach, it was the media, not Trump.

When he suggested injecting a disinfectant, he was referring to a “very powerful light.”

See the transcript for yourself:

The term ‘disinfectant’ for UV light is common in medical jargon. And if you’re wondering where Trump got this idea from, it’s not like he just confabulated on the spot.

Again, we’re told to Trust the Science, right?

So there you go.

It’s not like Trump pushed the vaccine, the whole vaccine, and nothing but the vaccine. He tried to get the word out on other things that actually worked and were actually “safe & effective.”

And although this certainly does not excuse his later apparent worship of his “beautiful shot,” it does show that he was open - at least initially - to a range of possible cures and treatments.

So then why did he end up pushing the jab so hard?

As we can infer from what we’ve learned so far, it was certainly a muddied and dangerous situation. Different theories abound, and many involve political posturing, psychological tactics, and that oh-so-lovely but seemingly forgotten notion of free will.

Consider the following:

The Press : We already saw how they tried to eat him alive. If Trump had bashed the jabs, he would’ve given his detractors a ‘trump card.’ Because he delivered them through his own program, when forced between a rock and a hard place, attacking them would have only added fuel to the media firestorm. Amazingly, most of the Left today - despite their hatred for the man - continue to laud the jabs that he accelerated.

Political Theater : At the time, Trump’s political opponents were sinking fast. Their poll numbers were in the toilet, their leaders were authoritarians, and they needed to pin something on Trump to resuscitate their image. By getting behind the ‘saving’ shots, Trump appeared to be more middle-of-the-road, or a ‘moderate’ to the average American.

Personal Choice : Trump never mandated them. But he did personally endorse them, which convinced many on the fence to take them. Still, he never threatened a family’s livelihood or future with ‘no jab, no job.’

Pressure: Finally, there is the very real possibility that Trump is controlled or bought out. Or even worse, that he’s part of the Global Democide Cabal that has killed 17+ million with these injections. Is there a bounty on his head? Is he part of ‘the club’? Did they threaten his family? As some have pointed out, companies like Pfizer did contribute to Trump’s inauguration. And what’s this about Trump offering Bill Gates a role as a ‘science advisor’??

Okay.

So as we can see, it’s a messy picture. In reality, Trump’s once-ardent support of the mRNA injections is probably explained by a combo of the above, and then some. Of course, none of this explains why Trump took so long (despite ridiculous evidence) to pivot even slightly on the shots.

And none of it really seems to jive with the way Trump used to view “vaccines” in general. In fact, the way Trump used to view vaccines, especially those administered to children, is at complete ends with the way he acted around his baby, the mRNA life-saver.

Trump’s skepticism, it appears, stemmed from his close relationships with those in the know…

Some have even speculated that Trump’s youngest (and tallest) son Barron may be on the autism spectrum. However, Barron’s mother Melania does not like this public insinuation, even suing an autistic YouTuber who ‘analyzed’ footage of Barron for signs of the condition.

Whatever the source of Trump’s beliefs, it was clear he did not fancy the childhood vaccination schedule. When Barron was still under the age of two, Trump made his feelings clear:

"We've taken him on a very slow process. He gets one shot at a time, then we wait a few months and give him another shot, the old-fashioned way. But today they pump the children with so much at a very young age. We do it on a very, very conservative level… Everybody has their theory. My theory, and I study it because I have young children, my theory is the shots."

Trump even tweeted about it:

So clearly, the history is there.

Trump took a lotta heat for his stances, and while he may not have been full-blown '“anti-vax,” he did believe in adjusting the way the shots were administered, at least for children and newborns.

The question is, has he changed?

Did he view the mRNA rollout as an exciting new frontier of vaccine technology that was different from the traditional attenuated virus vaccines? Did those around him manipulate his ego? Was it a calculated move given the chaos and uncertainty of the COVID Era?

Whatever the reasoning or ‘game theory’ behind it, one thing seems clear: Trump is shifting his tune.

Although he continues to celebrate his ventilators and “mask factories,” and for some reason still wants to accelerate the FDA approval process (a la “Right to Try”), he at least pushes back against mandates.

Trump repeatedly claims that he will remove all federal funding from any institutions with mask and jab mandates. He also, quite recently, promised that under his next administration, all military members discharged due to the shots will be reinstated with back pay and an apology.

But perhaps most illuminating of all is a recent ‘leaked’ phone conversation with RFK Jr., despite Trump previously calling him a “Democrat plant” and “fake” anti-vaxxer.

How will these two tango?

Will they join forces? Will RFK Jr. convince Trump that shots = bad; institutions = captured? Will the media pundits lose their heads and go full-1984?

Will it all fail to matter because another Plandemic will already be underway?

Or will this signal an unstoppable force where champions for Medical Freedom can finally get the massive spotlight they deserve?

It all remains to be seen, but whatever happens, it sure as Hell (or Heaven) is gonna be a wild ride.

I just hope you’re strapped in and ready to roll…

What do you think? Will it happen? What will it look like? Do you trust the Trump and RFK Jr. tag team, or is this all just smoke and mirrors?

