I’m guilty of this.

We all are to some extent. And to some extent, that’s a good thing. After all, it was our belief, our concern, our obsession with learning the Truth, in separating reality from mediated reality, that separated us from so many others.

But where’s the line?

Somewhere, perhaps, between letting the darkness consume us, and seeing nothing but light in the fake rainbows that destroy us too?

When you stare into the abyss, as the saying goes, the abyss stares into you.

But staring into a beautiful, gleaming light will blind you, too.

"In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.”

Now, we could go on all day with sayings, proverbs, platitudes, and the like. There’s a lot of figurative language to capture the insanity and inanity of the recent past, and a lot of it is pretty solid.

Does it really help, though?

Because what good is talk without action? What good are words without corresponding behaviors?

Even for somebody like me, who more than fancies a word or two, operating in the real world is more important.

Even if it’s just a small ripple in the pond…

Which is why I refused the jab. Why I lost jobs and job opportunities. Why I was nearly arrested (no joke) standing alone in the vegetable aisle of a Walmart one late night without a mask during those early days of “Pandemic” craziness.

Put simply, put your money where your mouth is. I get it. And I get why, when we look at recent nominees to supposedly #MAHA, many people are looking beyond the words to the actions.

Just one question: how much action is enough?

The Enemy Is Scared

You can scan Substack and you’ll see an array of arguments against Trump’s picks, and many for good reason. There are dubious pharmaceutical ties, previous statements and beliefs, and a history of disconcerting actions, to say the least.

But the fact remains, the enemy is scared, and in the case of the recent NIH nominee, Jay Bhattacharya, there is a clear distinction between those who want one thing and those who want a totally different, draconian, life-controlling, life-sapping, other thing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins (who has cavalierly dismissed excess deaths due to the jab) do not like Bhattacharya in particular, thanks to his “Great Barrington Declaration” that has received 940,000+ signatures to date.

Still, is that good enough?

Is this what we want from these positions?

Why can’t we have those who were vociferously calling the mRNA shots bioweapons from Day One, those who have been deplatformed, debanked, and de-livelihooded thanks to their courage and conviction?

Well, for one, those people would never get approval. As much as I’d love to see scorched earth, how practical is it?

Although practicality seems to be the last thing this world has maintained during the past 5 years…

But still, there’s always going to be backdoor dealing and lip service and in-your-face bullshit to some degree. That’s just human nature, and if you want that permanently gone, you might as well join the futurist transhumanists who are just exterminists with a nice patina.

Hell, you might as well just upload your brain to the inevitable Google hivemind, which can already reportedly control the minds of the masses well enough to steer 25+ million votes in a Presidential Election.

The point is, none of these picks to #MAHA are going to be everything we want.

But I can’t simply sit back, take the Black Pill suppository, and assume all is lost and we’re doomed. We gotta take the small victories and partial victories. The skirmishes won and battles conquered, and wartime defenses pierced and worn.

Especially when there were virtually no such ‘wins’ just a few short years ago.

If I just assume it’s all a facade and everyone who looks remotely good is just controlled opposition, what’s the point of anything? That’s basically nihilism, screaming into the void till the void becomes you.

And on the flip side, we can’t assume everything is somehow controlled by the Good Guys.

I’m no “Q” expert, but I do like their anti-Satanic pedo cult stance, a la Trump.

And I also believe that everything is multilayered and so in some sense, yes, certain channels of communication are ‘comms.’

What I don’t like is the insistence that everything is just fine. Enjoy the Show. Trust the Plan. The ‘White Hats’ are allowing every seemingly malevolent thing to happen because that’s how you wake people up.

That’s right, mass death and disease from bioweapon injections, and the control grid of bloodthirsty tyrants - that’s all being allowed to happen so that people can snap out of their daze.

Don’t worry, “The White Hats Are In Control.”

I dunno about you, but to me, that sounds eerily similar to something like Operation Trust…

And by the way, isn’t believing everything is handled and there’s nothing to fret the same as believing everything is doomed and nothing can be done?

Well, I don’t subscribe to either.

So the question remains: for those of us somewhere in the murky middle, what position do we take? Where is the line drawn?

Take, for instance, Trump’s recent health nominees.

Can we quantify or qualify an acceptable level of compliance and non-compliance? If a certain pick never spoke out against the shots, but didn’t endorse them either - where does that leave us?

What if their positions have since changed, and they’re questioning everything?

What if they were firmly against mandates and lockdowns, but never explicitly said the shots were as deadly as we now know?

At what point do we allow people to develop and grow? How much is permissible? If the delta is too large, does that indicate it’s artificial? That the person in question is now trying to ride the bandwagon and maybe even capitalize on notions of medical freedom and truth?

Who are the charlatans and who are the honest brokers?

And who, of those who have learned from their previous mistakes and misconceptions, do we allow safe entry into the discourse? How big is our tent? What are the parameters and litmus tests?

How insular and ossified should we become? Should somebody formally apologize and repent before being trusted?

Because at a certain point of strong viewpoints, we become monolithic. And not in the admirable I’ll-personally-fight-Bill-Gates-to-the-death kinda way.

More like in the we’re-no-better-than-the-lockstep-hivemind-zombie-hordes-of-useful-idiots-we’re-trying-to-overcome sorta way.

But I digress…

Because I’m no saint or arbiter of morality. I’m just an anonymous guy with a keyboard trying to put sense to words, and words to the nonsense I see all around.

I get it. After the recent past, I’ve got a maelstrom of emotions inside me too. I can’t let go. Never completely. Because I can’t sit by and let this happen again. I’m pissed, I’m saddened, I’m afraid, I’m confused, I’m shocked, I’m dismayed - far more than most of the human pincushions themselves!

The people who got all the shots and followed all the orders? Of course, they don’t talk about it anymore or even seemingly think about it. Of course, many of them are unbothered and oblivious.

That’s why they kowtowed to The Science™ and became good lil’ foot soldiers in the first place.

It’s innate. It’s in their DNA. It’s what they are. Many people are, simply, sheep.

They’re not worried about the bigger stuff, they just wanna watch Netflix and talk football.

They’re not concerned with children and infants having heart attacks, 5-year fatality rates of myocarditis, cancers, autoimmune disorders, impending infertility in teenagers today, and every other freakish disorder, disease, and medical condition listed under Pfizer’s nine pages of “Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESIs).”

They’re not concerned with any of that. They don’t care about that.

So then what do they care about? Beyond the superficial and material, what do they want?

I’ll tell you what they want. They want a safe space. They want something familiar and comfortable, the path most effective for least resistance.

They want… “a safe and effective.”

And that’s what makes them so potentially dangerous.

For which I ask, What do we do about it?

I don’t have the answers, mostly just questions, but from where I’m sitting on my moral mid-horse looking out upon a swarm of unapologetic, unaware, painfully compliant citizens, I know something has to be done.

But we have to take the high road.

It’s what made us who we are. It’s why we started fighting, and it’s why we continue. Whether tiny impacts in our local communities, words on a screen, or involvement in larger social, political, and ideological frameworks - we can’t lose sight of what made us who we are.

And so on that note, I’ll leave you with a piece of poetry you’ve probably already seen. It’s been accredited to various sources, but what matters most is the message.

Because when times are darkest, that message rings clearest of all…

"Even if I were pollinated and fully vaccinated, I would admire the unvaccinated for withstanding the greatest pressure ever known; even from partners, parents, children, friends, colleagues, and doctors. People who are capable of such personality, courage, and critical ability are undoubtedly the very best of humanity. They are everywhere, in all ages, levels of education, states, and ideas. They are of a special kind; they are the soldiers that every army of light wants to have in its ranks. They are the parents that every child wants to have and the children that every parent dreams of having. They are beings above the average of their societies, they are the essence of the people who have built all cultures and conquered horizons. They are there, next to you, they look normal, but they are superheroes. They did what others could not, they were the tree that withstood the hurricane of insults, discrimination, and social exclusion. And they did it because they thought that they were alone, and believed they were the only ones. Banned from their families' tables at Christmas, they never saw anything so cruel. They lost their jobs, let their careers sink, had no more money ... but they didn't care. They suffered immeasurable discrimination, denunciation, betrayal, and humiliation... but they kept going. Never before in humanity has there been such a "casting". Now we know who are the best on planet Earth. Women, men, old, young, rich, poor, of all races or religions, the unvaccinated, the chosen of the invisible ark, the only ones who managed to resist when everything collapsed. That's you, you passed an unimaginable test that many of the toughest Marines, Commandos, Green Berets, astronauts, and geniuses could not withstand. You are made of the stuff of the greatest who ever lived, those heroes born among ordinary men who glow in the dark."

