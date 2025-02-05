Miracles of Modern Science are fun, aren’t they?

Especially when they do the opposite of everything their creators claim, leading to more death and more disease, and making human conception and creation more difficult not easier.

Almost as if it’s all done by design…

In November of 2023, Japan became the first country in the world to approve a “self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine.”

The product, known as KOSTAIVE®, was put into the market for adults 18 or older and is said to do two essential things: (1) it encodes the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, and (2) it instructs the production of a protein called replicase.

This protein makes more copies of the mRNA, which then makes more spike proteins.

Basically, you turn your body into a spike protein factory.

Blocking RNA replication, you say?

Isn’t it funny, how after the absolute and ongoing Democide from the original COVID injections, that the only “drawback” these vaunted experts can find is that the shot might cancel itself out?

Is that the only thing “the potential to overstimulate immune-signaling pathways” leads to?

No talk of all the ‘spikeopathy’ or the autoimmune disorders or the increased risk of morbidity and mortality across the board? Just the “potential” to block its own essential function, which I guess would be a real bummer, huh?

But don’t worry! If your body isn’t flooded with whatever’s-all-actually-in-there, you can always come back for more!

Of course, if it does work the first time around and your body is churning out all those goodies like a well-calibrated machine, ain’t that just swell?

What’s even more swell is the amazing story of Arcturus Therapeutics, the producer of this miracle…

Don’t you just love a feel-good story of innovation and hard work?

The Gates Foundation sure does!

And what’s not to love? Surely, other countries around the world see this promising self-replicating, spike-loading injection as something to be admired and used.

That’s why the European Union not long ago cast its own judgment on KOSTAIVE®, with its favorable opinion now awaiting the European Commission decision:

Now, this doesn’t mean that there isn’t a lot of pushback, and one hopes it actually leads to something, with at least some in the European Parliament asking questions.

But will the pushback be successful? Will the ‘experts’ once again reign supreme or has consciousness (and conscience) shifted far enough to prevent this from happening?

Are regulators still deep in denial, corruption, and their pharma-filled coffers?

If these things are ‘self-replicating,’ won’t they be even more of a problem than the other COVID mRNA injections, which still found a way to shed or transmit to many of the uninjected?

And if these things somehow don’t work as intended (or they do), isn’t that basically a cascade for every health problem under the Sun? Wouldn’t that basically hijack your immune system?

What happens if your body is just overloaded with all the shit this injection contains and produces?

What happens if they start transitioning all the regular “vaccines” to sa-mRNA without telling people? Given how clueless and uninformed the masses were about the previous mRNA injections, would that be surprising?

How many folks would do their due diligence?

Some people say that there’s nothing to worry about, that the idea of sa-mRNA is basically overblown science fiction or snake oil, that it doesn’t have the capabilities claimed and wouldn’t cause that many issues.

But isn’t this like people claiming that the original mRNA COVID injections were snake oil and wouldn’t work?

Whether you believe the reason the jabs have sickened and killed so many is because of a defect or a feature, is up to you.

But any way you slice it or inject it, it ain’t good.

And for those who scream “sOuRcE sOuRcE!!!” incessantly when presented with realities they don’t like, there’s plenty of evidence where this came from…

