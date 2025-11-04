Do we need any more proof?

If you haven’t heard of the “Inconvenient Study,” that’s probably because it was too inconvenient to publish.

Too inconvenient for pharmaceutical companies. Too inconvenient for drug manufacturers. Too inconvenient for compliant pediatricians dependent on millions of dollars for their practices to survive.

Too inconvenient for the entire Sickness-for-Business model, a decades-long power structure entrenched so deep that we’re probably just now seeing the horrors beyond its shiny tip…

Just think about that number for a second.

More than half of children in the US - one of the most drugged nations on the planet - have health conditions that could potentially persist, off and on, for life.

Now, think about how many so-called medications are created and prescribed for these illnesses.

We all know kids who take prescriptions for ADHD. Nowadays, it seems like everybody has ‘depression’ or ‘anxiety’ at some point, and the obscene explosion in autism, of course, goes without saying…

Asthma, allergies, obesity - they’re everywhere you look. Hell, 1 in 3 teens - 12 to 17 years old - now have prediabetes!

For the longest time, we’ve been told it’s everything but.

Everything but the one thing that is injected in young humans from practically the moment they’re born till they’re young adults.

Everything but the numerous antigens, solutions, stabilizers, adjuvants, preservatives, and residuals contained within the 26 doses given in 2000, compared to the 67 doses given in 2025.

And that’s excluding annual flu shots, which would bring the grand total to 85!

Is it any wonder they tried to hide the landmark Henry Ford Health System study?

Titled “Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study,” the study makes the truth of safe & effective abundantly clear.

Its most alarming table is below:

Look at some of these fucking differences.

In kids who received zero “vaccines,” there were zero cases of learning disabilities, behavioral disabilities, diabetes, ADHD, intellectual disabilities, brain dysfunction, and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

Other conditions showed indisputably significant differences, whether in the raw number of cases or the incidence rate per 1,000,000 patient years of life.

The study’s conclusion speaks for itself:

Which is why the study had to be buried, pushed into the abyss, never to see the light of day. The Sickness-for-Business model had to continue on. It was too lucrative, too many were involved, and too many couldn’t bring themselves to know the truth, let alone speak it aloud.

The C-19 Plandemic is only a microcosm for what has been going on for decades upon decades. The same platitudes and excuses have abounded.

They’re safe & effective

That’s misinformation

Believe the Science

Don’t believe conspiracy theories

Get your kids jabbed ASAP

Problem is, there has never been an inert placebo-controlled trial done for any of the childhood injections. Any.

And just like with the C-19 nanoweapon injections, the numerous injections on the Childhood Vaccination Schedule also pose long-term risks. We’re not out of the woods yet. In fact, we’re still just scraping bark in the dark.

According to the Henry Ford Health System study, at the 10-year mark, the likelihood of being free from a chronic health condition was only 43% among children who were injected.

That’s compared to 83% in the uninjected group.

In other words, 57% of the injected are chronically ill by the 10-year mark.

Compare that to the aforementioned 54% figure of children in the US with chronic illnesses.

Just a coincidence?

But of course, nobody will see the problem if they don’t look. If they simply parrot the tried-and-true talking points, kowtow to the narrative masters, and reflexively reject anything and all things that could pierce their ideological bubble.

Thus, it’s no surprise what kind of response producer Del Bigtree received when he reached out to Henry Ford for their take on the suppressed study.

“This report was not published because it did not meet the rigorous scientific standards we demand as a premier medical research institution. Data has consistently shown vaccinations are a safe and effective way to protect children against potentially life-altering diseases.”

Some things, sadly, may never change.

At least not yet. At least not as long as the majority of so-called professionals in so-called healthcare establishments continue to stand by, silently, systematically poisoning the future of our Planet, for generations to come…

