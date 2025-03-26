You’ve probably never heard the name and even if you have, you still have so much to learn.

Who is he? Who is she? Nobody knows and the blog revealing so much in 2021, Corona2Inspect, has long been scrubbed. For all we know, its main contributor is either gone or no longer spreading the truth.

At least, not under this pseudonym.

But what’s most important of all this are the early findings of this individual, because they go a looong way and they actually do mean a lot. Many people will say they don’t mean a lot, if anything at all, but that happens for one primary reason:

This represents a potential reality that many people don’t want to acknowledge.

But it’s not potential, it’s here, and in how many doses or batches it remains that particular reality, I don’t know - but neither does anyone else for that matter, at least not yet.

What we do know is that “Mik Andersen” is somebody who represents something that is pretty damn scary…

"Nanotubes, Nano-Octopuses, Mesoporous Spheres, and Colloidal Nano-Robots”

These words sound like technobabble from some half-baked scientist or some cool, crazy-sounding organisms right out of some technothriller Sci-Fi novel/movie.

What they don’t sound like - at least to most people - are words that, well, actually refer to real things.

So let’s talk about those real things. Let’s talk about things that are known in the scientific literature and were also curiously observed by the so-called Mik Andersen when examining the so-called vaccines for COVID-19.

First off, here are some articles referencing the kinds of things he purportedly saw, from “octopuses” to “nano-robots,” just so people know they exist in full and this isn’t just crazy talk…

So there’s no arguing any of this is real. Nano-robots in fully artificial and hybrid forms exist and have many applications. From assisted insemination to more comprehensive biohacking, these miniature technologies of the future truly run the gamut.

Then you’ve got other structures linked to the COVID injections, specifically, “micro-swimmers, nano-antennas of crystallized graphene and graphene quantum dots, as well, known as GQD.”

In some cases, these things closely resemble the body’s natural structures (i.e., crystalline formations), which makes them ideal for integrating properly.

Of course, Pfizer and other mRNA “vaccine” manufacturers declared none of this, but they’re there. And they’re there in the strangest, most cutting-edge, most head-scratching forms…

Why would there be nanocircuitry , among the many other anomalous materials, in these vials? What purpose would there be in injecting people with something like that?

What could possibly be the reason?

A lot of thoughts run through one’s mind when considering the possibility of an entire network of electronics inside God-knows-how-many humans around the world. While I’ve written on this before and in some detail, the questions only seem to grow.

We’ve already heard from Bill Gates himself that some components of the injections “are very self-assembling.”

But how self-assembling? How sophisticated and potentially dangerous to the human condition?

According to the work of Mik Andersen, and the findings of “at least 26 researchers/research teams in 16 different countries across five continents,” troublingly so…

But the question still remains: what is the purpose of all this alien-like technology being installed in the bodies of millions or billions of people across the world?

Which vials contained this stuff? How many were inactivated or inert? How many people have ‘assimilated’ and how many people’s bodies didn’t take?

Does this partly explain those freakish fibrous clots-that-aren’t-clots that we’re seeing in people’s bodies? Does this partly explain the MAC Address Phenomenon?

It’s difficult to make sense of all this, and frankly, it leaves the head spinning and the darkness swarming.

Because, as Mik Andersen surmises, the end goal is likely part depopulation and part Internet of Bodies.

Or, as many people call it, the “Intracorporeal Network Of Nanocommunications"…

So what’s going on here?

Were those who received the injections unwittingly hooked up to some greater internet system? Are bodies being subtly or blatantly controlled or manipulated?

What forms of energy activate these injected nanosystems? What’s the catalyst?

And how many people have these things inside them?

How many people have died or are suffering because these things are inside their bodies, assembling or interfering with normal biological processes?

While we talk a lot about the damage of the spike protein, what if we’re focusing on the wrong thing?

What if the real culprit, the real problem, the biggest issue potentially affecting a majority of the planet, is actually the smallest of all?

We don’t know for sure, and we never will if we continue to write this off as quackery or total nonsense.

Because if we do that, then we’re no better than the know-it-alls who called us “conspiracy theorists” from Day One…

