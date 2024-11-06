Not long ago, you may have heard of a thing called "PizzaGate.”

At first glance, it looked and sounded insane. The media immediately shut the door on it, people laughed at you for suggesting it, and the typical ‘debunkers’ emerged in concerted force to memory-hole it.

But now, with a shift in the tides, it seems that some are bringing this supposed tinfoil hat madness back to the fore…

And others, of course, have been alluding to the systemic and systematic abuse and ‘use’ of children for a while now…

Now of course, this is not something that goes down easy…

The sheer scale and depravity of it all is certainly difficult to swallow. Even if only a portion of it is true, and it doesn’t pervade all echelons of society as some have alleged, at the very least, it demands our attention.

Some reports have indicated that 300,000+ migrant children have gone missing.

In many cases - testimonials and anecdotes - we’ve seen an alarming link between satanic ritual abuse and certain 'Elites.’

Elites who, as you might imagine, fancy visiting private billionaire islands rife with underage ‘pleasures’…

And then you’ve got the pedovores.

Oh, and let’s not forget, the symbology we often see in play among those pizza-loving pervs who vociferously hate our next President? Well, it’s actually recognized by the FBI.

This is not some fictitious fever dream of a bunch of looney whack jobs. This is real stuff, and not long ago, we might’ve seen some really real stuff on the popular E-commerce platform, Etsy.

For those of you who are unaware of what’s happening…

You need to take a step back. You need to realize that this isn’t just about ‘some pizza place,’ and it’s not just some hair-brained concoction of mentally unwell weirdos on the internet.

For a little primer, you can check out the summary below. It’s not entirely factually correct, but I think it captures the small ‘gist’ of the pizza place aspect of #PizzaGate.

But, again, it goes way deeper than this…

