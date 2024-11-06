Not long ago, you may have heard of a thing called "PizzaGate.”
At first glance, it looked and sounded insane. The media immediately shut the door on it, people laughed at you for suggesting it, and the typical ‘debunkers’ emerged in concerted force to memory-hole it.
But now, with a shift in the tides, it seems that some are bringing this supposed tinfoil hat madness back to the fore…
And others, of course, have been alluding to the systemic and systematic abuse and ‘use’ of children for a while now…
Now of course, this is not something that goes down easy…
The sheer scale and depravity of it all is certainly difficult to swallow. Even if only a portion of it is true, and it doesn’t pervade all echelons of society as some have alleged, at the very least, it demands our attention.
Some reports have indicated that 300,000+ migrant children have gone missing.
In many cases - testimonials and anecdotes - we’ve seen an alarming link between satanic ritual abuse and certain 'Elites.’
Elites who, as you might imagine, fancy visiting private billionaire islands rife with underage ‘pleasures’…
And then you’ve got the pedovores.
Oh, and let’s not forget, the symbology we often see in play among those pizza-loving pervs who vociferously hate our next President? Well, it’s actually recognized by the FBI.
This is not some fictitious fever dream of a bunch of looney whack jobs. This is real stuff, and not long ago, we might’ve seen some really real stuff on the popular E-commerce platform, Etsy.
For those of you who are unaware of what’s happening…
You need to take a step back. You need to realize that this isn’t just about ‘some pizza place,’ and it’s not just some hair-brained concoction of mentally unwell weirdos on the internet.
For a little primer, you can check out the summary below. It’s not entirely factually correct, but I think it captures the small ‘gist’ of the pizza place aspect of #PizzaGate.
But, again, it goes way deeper than this…
Isaac Kappy tried to speak up what he saw. Possibly suicided . Young man. Actor. Shrugged off as a high unemployed actor conspiracy theorist. (Rest in peace Kappy)
Once again you demonstrate real, courageous journalism. Bravo.
I can attest, with first-hand experience that this scandal (snugly encapsulated as PizzaGate) is real, but underestimated in the extreme due to the breadth and width of the collusion.
I also want to let you know that there has been efforts for years upon years to unpick this atrocious cabal of possessed individuals, however whenever we started piercing the upper echelons, bang, closed down. But trust me, they know that total exposure and accountability is inevitable. This is a billion dollar industry that risks trillions of dollars, which greases the palms of many influential and powerful people, and enslaves millions of bottom feeder's to keep the smorgasbord of human misery running.
Things got a whole lot more real for these pathetic humans on Tuesday, and they know it.
We. Are. Coming.
Keep up the great work brother.