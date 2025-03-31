Not long ago , a longitudinal study came out that caused quite the stir among the community of so-called medical freedom fighters.

Many dismissed the study immediately. Others hardly read it, then tossed it aside as the misunderstandings of researchers unqualified to speak on the subject. Others still, appeared to become outright outraged by its insinuations, claiming that the paper served as nothing more than well-poisoning, making us wacky ‘conspiracy theorists’ look even wackier.

But what if there’s something to this? What if these strange structures aren’t just crystalline formations, organic, normally-occurring structures, or contaminants and artifacts of the ‘vaccine’ manufacturing process?

What if the many multidisciplinary researchers with similar findings from as soon as the COVID injections rolled out - what if they’re not disingenuous, they’re not dullards, and what they’re seeing is already supported in the sophisticated, esoteric research?

If you had told me just years ago that 6-foot-long blood clots and alien-like calamari growths would be aggregating inside bodies, pulled from both living and dead, I would have told you to take your meds.

But as we all know, seemingly, the stranger something is these days, the more likely it is to be reality. Nonetheless, when we look around and see what we’re seeing, it’s hard not to scratch our heads, pinch our skin, and wonder if we’re still asleep.

Problem is, we’re not the sleepwalkers.

And if we’re going to continue to exist in this waking world of peculiarities beyond the breach, we have to at least entertain certain formerly implausible ideas as their evidence mounts.

Which is why listening to the likes of Drs. Daniel Broudy and Young Mi Lee, and many others like them, is imperative.

We can dispel such findings upon proper scientific scrutiny, but to immediately reject something as prima facie absurdity makes us no better than acolytes of The Science™ who apparently forgot the Scientific Method.

After all, has there been any other incubation study of Pfizer/Moderna vials and bodily fluids that has lasted this long? In the case of Young Mi Lee’s work, we’re talking roughly 2.5 years, and she’s hard at work publishing another paper on her latest findings.

What makes this topic so fascinating (and disturbing) is the fact that there is so much out there yet to be uncovered. At first glance, the thought of ‘nanobots’ - at least in the traditional Sci-fi conception - sounds ludicrous.

If these are nanobots, what exactly does that mean? What do these miniature machines do? Are they autonomous or semi-autonomous? Can they self-assemble or assemble with minimal intervention?

What about other nanostructures that aren’t necessarily robotic but can be employed in a way that resembles some sort of mechanical function or utility?

Merely consider the following known structures from the nanotech literature:

Then, consider the current and future roles of ‘nanobots’…

Now, many critics will say that while various nanomaterials exist and have been used, their application is highly specialized, and in the case of so-called ‘bots,’ it’s mostly a theoretical exercise.

But is it?

When we hear talk of self-assembling, intercommunicating structures that are doing God-knows-what inside people’s bodies and brains, it’s easy to tune it out.

The thing is, we don’t need to look far. What we do need to do is go back a little further, over two decades ago, to the work of one Charles Lieber.

If you don’t know, Charles Lieber was once a Harvard University professor, renowned for his years of work in the fields of nanoscience, specifically in developing materials and devices at that scale.

Coincidentally, he was also convicted in 2021 for making false statements concerning his connections to China’s Thousand Talents Program and the Wuhan University of Technology.

He became a strategic scientist at the Wuhan University of Technology and later a contractual participant in China’s Thousand Talents Plan from at least 2012 to 2015. The talents plan is designed to attract, recruit and cultivate high-level scientific talent in furtherance of China’s scientific development, economic prosperity and national security, according to the Department of Justice. As part of a three-year contract, the Wuhan University of Technology paid Lieber a salary of up to $50,000 per month, living expenses of up to $150,000 and awarded him more than $1.5 million to establish a research lab at the Wuhan University of Technology, according to the DOJ.

Besides his suspicious ties to bad actors and countries that played a role in the COVID saga, Lieber is most famous for his revolutionary ideas concerning nanowires, particularly how they can assemble.

While many researchers were looking at top-down approaches where larger materials were broken down to the nanoscale, Lieber was firmly focused on the bottom-up: scalable molecular and atomic units.

Take, for instance, “Liquid Computing” from way back in 2001:

Again, this was over two decades ago - at least what was publicly disclosed - so the technology must be far beyond that now.

But surely, these nanocircuits and microelectronics would only be used to design more sophisticated computers. Certainly, they wouldn’t be introduced into the human body. Certainly, they wouldn’t be injected into countless human bodies across the world…

And if these assembling nanocircuits were injected into the human body, how would they behave? How many complex geometric structures could they form? How would the human body respond?

And what, exactly, would this circuitry look like?

Cutting-edge doesn’t even begin to explain it, and given that we’ve been lied to about virtually everything concerning these COVID injections, is it really that far-fetched to assume that some sort of nanotech (beyond the lipid nanoparticles) is at play here?

One of the main issues is the sheer volume of doses administered worldwide. And the factors. The variables. Like an AI-differentiated mass experiment. An AI-differentiated mRNA rollout, much like the “Project Stargate” recently introduced…

Just consider the various pharmaceutical companies, the military-industrial factions, the production and distribution processes, and the issues with storage, handling, and potential placebos.

Not to mention the idiosyncratic nature of the human body in all its machinations…

So when we take a step back, what we have is a veritable clusterfuck. A thick, murky soup of anomalies.

Are there self-assembling nanobots or guided-assembly nanowires, nanochips, nanotubes, metal-organic frameworks, and more in some of the vials and not in others?

Are these materials taking effect in some people and not others? Are they leading to health problems in some people and not others? Are they killing some people and not others?

According to Dr. Young Mi Lee in a recent interview, these “biohybrid magnetic robots” appear to be growing larger into filaments, wires, and ribbon-like structures.

Are the structures Dr. Young Mi Lee has observed stereo-microscopically over 2.5 years the aggregates of the much smaller circuitry observed by others?

Throughout her longitudinal study, the reproductive endocrinologist repeatedly refers to developing filaments, ribbons, and wires, at times even referencing abnormal ‘budding’ as if they’re propagating plants.

But here’s the question. While these ribbons, wires, and filaments don’t resemble nanocircuitry at their current microscale, could they be composed of the smaller assembling chips?

The answer is yes, and also yes. That is to say, the ribbons, wires, and filaments can both result from aggregating nanocircuits and, in their own nano forms, act like interconnects, transistors, and conductive pathways in traditional circuitry.

Full spectrum scaling, if you will…

According to Dr. Young Mi Lee, in her nearly 2.5-year longitudinal study, these growths vary based on the medium. From semen to blood to distilled water and other liquids, they grow, shrink, or maintain differently depending on the substance.

In one alarming case, Dr. Lee presents a sample of semen from a man who has reported no symptoms. Despite this asymptomatic condition, his semen contains a stark filament.

It is Dr. Lee’s contention that some people’s bodies adapt to these nanomaterials, achieving some kind of symbiosis.

Other people, of course, are not so fortunate.

Could this explain anomalous increases in fertility and virility problems? Could this explain why some ‘unvaccinated’ individuals experience severe health issues following intercourse with ‘vaccinated’ individuals?

As with all of this, every new or confirmatory piece of evidence only seems to engender more questions, more curiosity, and frankly, more terrifying possibilities.

Isn’t it curious how all of these filaments, ribbons, coils, and wires appear to resemble those never-before-seen calamari clots being pulled from both living and dead?

It makes you wonder.

Are we seeing the same kind of structures, just at different scales? Like observing human cells and then galaxies, noting their similar visual and structural components of networking, branching, and hierarchy?

And then, of course, is perhaps the most pressing question of all: what’s it all for?

What’s the agenda?

What’s the end goal?

Is it to fulfill a Transhumanist wet dream, thereby manipulating humans like “hackable animals” because, after all, “humans have no souls”?

Is depopulation the end goal or merely collateral damage?

Then again, whether people live or die might be a moot point if they’re no longer human. That, in and of itself, is a form of depopulation, no?

And finally, if some type of Transhumanist Technocracy is the ultimate objective, is it feasible?

We’ve already shown that the technologies exist, but how would they work?

People often speak of the Internet of Bodies or the Internet of Nano-Things (IoNT), of devices communicating internally and externally, even aided by 5G, but is this real? Could this happen?

Depending on the inferences you draw from the literature, it’s not nearly as far-fetched as some would have you believe.

From neural ‘nanomeshes’ to minuscule biosensors and wireless biohybrid interfaces, the technologies and patents of a democidal future are already here.

Now, for most of us, this goes sailing above our heads. While we can acknowledge that newfangled possibilities exist, we simply don’t have the specialization or wherewithal to entirely make sense of this.

And that’s the evil genius of it all. It’s so advanced and alien that many uninformed but sensible people reject the possibility outright.

But let’s remember, just like with AI, all of this is neither good nor bad. It’s simply a reflection of its architects and masters.

Fortunately, (and unfortunately), we already understand how diabolical the past ~5 years have been…

We recognize that countless people have been sickened and killed. We recognize that governments sought to control our bodies and minds, whether through attempts at multifaceted social credit scores or just generally through draconian protocols that perverted logic and preyed on emotion.

But as bad as all of that was, the growing possibility of some kind of nanoweaponry or nanoarchitecture is perhaps the most alarming of all.

So let’s not discount it.

Let’s not disregard the very real possibility that something this sophisticated could be used for nefarious purposes to push a now well-known Transhumanist New World Order Agenda.

Take, for instance, this shedding we’ve now heard about extensively.

What if it’s somehow (also) related to signals emanating from certain injected individuals?

Some people are highly sensitive to electromagnetic fields (EMF) and experience many types of symptoms that are medically ‘unexplained.’ In a way, similar to Havana syndrome which has been linked to a “foreign adversary” probably using a directed energy weapon (DEW).

In both cases of Havana syndrome and Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS), sufferers report a directed pulse-like radiofrequency energy. The main difference is people with Havana syndrome complain of acute symptoms, whereas EHS sufferers speak of a chronic, low-grade condition.

Could the electronic signals from injected bodies be causing this?

Based on Charles Lieber’s work, we already know that the capability to insert nanowires throughout the body and brain is alive and well.

The question is: how are these nanowires activated?

If you dig a little deeper, you discover that it’s all tied to something called CMOS technology, or Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor technology.

Thanks to CMOS, “a cornerstone of modern nanotechnology,” the scaling of “nanoscale circuits and sensors” flourishes. Moreover, it allows for “low power consumption and high-speed performance” across many domains and fields.

That’s right, “frequency-based signals” are key to the utility of these nanostructures, facilitating “low-cost CMOS processes.”

Could electric fields be affecting these nanostructures within certain injected individuals? Are people being turned into the Borg? Are they being modulated at the cellular level, manipulated or even controlled?

Are some people’s bodies existing in symbiosis with this nanoarchitecture while others are rejecting it, becoming severely ill or dying?

If this is all crazy talk and we know nothing and we’re just making fools of ourselves banging this drum, so be it. In fact, my ego could very well handle that, because at least it would mean these kinds of things aren’t happening.

At this point, however, this horror show seems increasingly likely.

And with the COVID “vaccine” now on immunization schedules for mere infants, it’s incumbent upon us tin foil hatters to figure it out. It’s imperative that we do what we do best - forget fears of ostracization - and explore this subject in full.

So, with your help and the help of many other smart, informed, brave souls from every conceivable walk of life, I plan to do just that.