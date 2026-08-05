Another question: Do you like numbers?

Good, then here are some numbers you won’t like…

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is the world's largest humanitarian network, and it collects, processes, and supplies blood in numerous countries and locations.

From there, hospitals and healthcare facilities perform clinical procedures, such as blood transfusions.

According to its website, the IFRC supports its ~191 National Societies in delivering and promoting blood programs, and around one-quarter of Societies are responsible for full blood service delivery in their countries.

In 2022 alone, it supported more than 22 million people in donating blood.

Now here’s where it gets fun.

Although donation rules differ by country and oftentimes by location within countries, there are no explicit rules against donating after receiving the C-19 injection.

In fact, in many places, you can donate blood the same day.

Now let’s think about how many people received these injections. How many of them do you think have donated blood? What percentage of that blood is transmitting anomalous self-assembling structures & toxins?

And what percentage of those structures are causing damage, acutely and chronically?

Are people who received the injections but got lucky (or placebos) receiving tainted blood? Are people who didn’t receive the injections receiving tainted blood?

Let’s look at what we do know…

As of August 12, 2024, Our World in Data stated that ~71% of the world population had received at least one dose of the C-19 injection, with ~13.7 billion doses administered globally:

Do we think there’s a problem here??

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