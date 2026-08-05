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Hypernoia's avatar
Hypernoia
15h

And as a pureblood, no point in donating blood because they will just spoil it by pooling it with the contaminated blood. And they will not guarantee you clean pureblood should you ever require a transfusion yourself. Try and live carefully. I already told my mom, I'd rather bleed out than have that polluted blood injected into me

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TheQueueC's avatar
TheQueueC
17h

There’s Depop agenda right there.

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1 reply by Eccentrik
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