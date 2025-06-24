If you’re not familiar with

He’s one of the premier researchers and observers in what I can most vaguely call ‘anomalous microscopy.’ We’re talking weird structures that resemble miniature iPhones or something…

Weird, luminescent wires and threads that look like they’re out of some brand-new exhibition on micro-scale fiber optics. Moving and seeking out seeming ‘chips’ that increasingly develop and assemble under the right conditions.

Just weird stuff

And when there are apparent crystalline formations, they always seem to exceed the known structures in crystallography. They look too precise, too complex, too… artificial.

Why would these things be in an injection?

Dr. Nixon has also worked extensively sharing findings and thoughts with retired electrical engineer Mat Taylor, who himself has witnessed some hitherto inexplicable self-assembly in live action .

For me personally, I can’t say confidently what I think is going on here, only that it appears to be the numerous manifestations of some sort of biohybrid amalgamation.

These quasi-synthetic structures appear to - at least at certain scales observed - use the body’s own crystalline structures (and other resources) for further integration and assimilation.

Are there discrete markers or maximums for certain structures to reach their operational state?

I dunno, but I do know that I think these tiny formations, especially the wire-like ones, are eventually and inextricably linked to the larger ‘calamari clots’ which the disinformation agents initially told us were ‘chicken fat clots’ (ha).

Clearly, these anomalous observations are hard to explain away.

It’s important to note that Dr. Nixon uses darkfield microscopy, which really highlights the light scattering in some of these structures. Namely, it really highlights how these structures are geometrically complex, which has been observed by “at least 26 researchers/research teams in 16 different countries across five continents.”

We’re talking sharp edges and corners, surface features, size/wavelength ratios, periodic patterns, and more, all of which are characteristic among biohybrid nanostructures, and all of which can contribute to brighter, more defined features throughout the dark background of darkfield microscopy.

So say what you will, believe what you will, but when I hear from the same people who still parrot “sAfE & eFfEcTiVe” that I’m crazy for insinuating some sort of transhumanist intracorporeal nanocircuitry - I tend to tune them out…

