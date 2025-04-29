What if they snuck something into millions if not billions of bodies worldwide under the pretense of a more… palatable concept?

What if they told us, in part, what that something was, but few people were really listening?

Mat Taylor was a retired electrical engineer, having left the United States in 2018 fortuitously, selling his home in Paradise, CA, just before the most deadly fire in the state’s history.

Now, residing in the lush southern sprawls of Ecuador, he was finally, truly, off the grid.

But outside his precious sanctuary, the grid was stronger than ever…

When the mass hysteria of COVID-19 hit, Mat was largely unencumbered. He lived as freely as he ever had, while the rest of the world’s countries imposed draconian shutdowns and pushed experimental injections on their populaces.

His intuition told him never to take it.

So he studied it, admittedly a microscopy amateur, noting immediately some very strange structures in the “vaccines” he had surreptitiously obtained.

Dried out Pfizer sample

At first, they looked like salt and cholesterol crystals. After all, salt and cholesterol were known ingredients in the “vaccines” and you would expect to see them, especially with temperature changes from properly stored to improperly stored states.

In all his observed samples, however, something else was happening. He looked closer, taking his technical, electronic expertise as he explored other peculiar structures and formations.

Were they just contaminants and artifacts of the manufacturing process? Were these just the morphological characteristics of well-known things?

If these were salt and cholesterol crystals, or other known microscopic structures, Mat Taylor couldn’t believe it. And it’s not like he was the only one. At least “26 researchers/research teams in 16 different countries across five continents” had seen or were seeing similar things.

Why were these so-called crystals moving about and connecting to seemingly ‘intelligent’ wires with insane granularity? Why were they assembling quickly from 2D to 3D geometric shapes, at times appearing to even blink?

Share

As far as Mat and others were concerned, these couldn’t be explained away as merely salt or cholesterol crystals because they didn’t behave or look enough like them. And these structures weren’t simply debris, either, because they were not present in the vials and only appeared in the liquid.

The first to admit his lack of ‘expertness’ in biological fields, Mat nonetheless dismissed most explanations as unsatisfactory, even those among the Medical Freedom movement.

In his observations, these structures would appear and disappear in different shapes, but one thing remained constant: the sides formed first followed by incredible detail in the middles.

When Mat applied a 4G router frequency to the samples, they assembled, sometimes in different geometric formats, not homogeneous like crystals. When he took it away, they degraded back into the solution.

Do salt & cholesterol crystals behave like this?

Or how about shrinking when the router is removed, but then reassembling when the router returns, except this time in a different but equally intricate form?

Is this normal…

Mat didn’t know what to make of this, but he was certain that what he witnessed wasn’t normal. The smaller details forming inside these heterogeneous structures looked like discrete components. The morphology, the dynamics, the effect of EMF on these things - it was all being seen by others, most recently and most prominently recorded in the controversial “Nanobot” Study.

But what did it all mean?

Circuit-like structures forming out of nowhere from a solution and then vanishing back into it? Was this possible? Given Mat’s lack of sophisticated equipment, how much smaller did this stuff go? To the nanoscale?

Could atom-sized computer chips seemingly materialize from nothing?

In Mat Taylor’s mind, none of this was far-fetched or outlandish. It was simply too much for most people to wrap their minds around - and scary as Hell.

However, that didn’t mean it wasn’t trojan-horsed into these dangerous “vaccines,” at least in some of the vials and batches.

Given his electrical engineering background, Taylor knew that graphene had innumerable applications, at “any waveform you want,” especially when used to facilitate groundbreaking intrabody terahertz communication - the kind of cutting-edge research conducted at institutions like Northeastern University and Rice University.

Naturally curious and intelligent, with a deep understanding of all things diodes, transistors, sensors, antennas, integrated circuits, and more, Mat had no choice but to look deeper .

For instance…

What was with all these unregistered MAC addresses popping up from the vaccinated on people’s devices? What was with reports of Bluetooth low energy (BLE) emanating from their bodies? Was this merely the product or byproduct of our modern environments, polluted with electromagnetic fields? Just silly anecdotes from non-professionals?

Just poorly controlled experiments?

Whatever was happening, Mat Taylor claimed that he was finding these too, and even had the code ‘cracked’ (assuming future patches didn’t make this detection impossible).

In his mind, there was no denying that people were emitting these signals, and coupled with what he believed to be self-assembling circuitry, it all leaned toward one overarching conclusion: The Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT).

For those who remained incredulous, Mat even devised his own protocols for investigating this phenomenon:

Like other scientists, researchers, and laypersons alike, Mr. Taylor was no ignoramus when it came to Technocratic Transhumanism. With the inculcation of artificial intelligence, the literal and figurative perversion of the human condition, the human decarbonization Climate Control Agenda, and the apparent injection of self-assembling nanotech, all the threads seemed to come together.

Just like those strange seemingly-sentient fibers connecting from chip to chip…

In Mat Taylor’s mind, everything could be explained by the nanotech angle. The spike protein could simply be a carrier. People weren’t looking small enough, he wagered, and how could they? Unless they had hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars to drop, most wouldn’t have access to a top-notch transmission electron or scanning electron microscope.

What would these things look like under super-high magnification?

Were there actual ‘biohybrid nanobots’ building everything? Were biohybrid nanobots being assembled from the granular, atomic level?

Why were there so many people seeing so many different versions of similar things, across magnifications, batches, vials, substrates, and mediums, everything from sharp-edged geometric structures to fibrous or tube-like structures, crystalline formations, “microbubbles,” DNA nanorobots, nanowire semiconductors, and more?

How many of these things could be injected into people, and then function to do whatever they were intended to do?

Would the body naturally fight these things off, requiring repeated injections for them to truly reach their ultimate form?

What kind of energy do they require, how much, and how often?

Are they “biohybrid robotic systems” that can harvest the body’s energy, resilient to “changes in temperature, pH, nutrient availability, and other environmental conditions”?

Can they be remote-controlled? How internally and externally connected are they?

Are the ‘vaccinated’ and ‘unvaccinated’ being covertly monitored or influenced? Are they being detected by repurposed 5G street lights as part of some optogenetic smart city control grid hiding in plain sight?

Mat Taylor certainly wasn’t the only person who viewed the injections as largely electromagnetic. In fact, many investigators posited that all health issues from cancers to strokes, heart attacks, neurological conditions, and general body & brain degradation - all can be linked to chronic or acute irradiation from injected, assembling, and signaling nanotech.

The problem, of course, is the sheer complexity of these bio-nano things.

From ‘nano-octopuses’ to mesoporous spheres, micro-swimmers, nano-antennas, and graphene quantum dots, are observers merely giving different names to the same types of things?

Or, are these things distinct entities, all of them with an eventual purpose in some greater nanocircuit system or motherboard?

The answer, it seems, could be all of the above.

Sound too far-fetched?

According to people like Taylor, the entire mRNA/spike protein angle could be a red herring, a prettier patina for the darker, more disturbing, almost unthinkable truth…

Taylor’s assertion that the spike proteins are not just similar to nanoantennas but designed to be nanoantennas seems a little ‘out there’ at first. That is, until you actually examine the types of known nanostructures throughout the literature.

Because that’s where it gets scary.

That’s where you begin to realize that the things detected under these microscopes, especially the filaments, fibers, and tubes, seem very similar to the much larger, fibrous, potentially ‘contagious calamari clots’ showing up in 27% of bodies embalmed.

But even more alarming than that, perhaps the most frightening and telling of all, is the similarity between the wire-like structures Mat and others have observed, and the microscopic images of real-life carbon nanotubes, macrofibers, and nanofibers capable of forming “three-dimensional (3D) interconnected networks with uniform micropores.”

In some cases, the literature imagery and the microscopy findings are not just strikingly similar.

They’re virtually identical…

Share Eccentrik’s Substack