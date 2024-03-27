What happened in Baltimore Today? (Poll)
The bridge incident is fresh, I know, but it does make one wonder...
Crazy to see what happened to the Francis Scott Key Bridge. I actually live outside the city, so this one hits too close to home!
Anyway, was just curious what your initial impressions are…
Eccentrik’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Eccentrik’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.