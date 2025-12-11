Patents alone don’t make it true, but when what is observed worldwide mirrors what is embodied in active patents, you can’t ignore it.

The problem then becomes a matter of connecting the dots, the many seemingly disparate data points that, when viewed from well above the treetops, reveal the shrouded monsters within.

It’s a contradiction of sorts, because we would expect those closest to each phenomenon to know it best. And they do know it, but only insofar as their silos permit them.

Echochambers amplifying reverberations. The echoes linger longer, their every excruciating detail analyzed with scientific exactitude.

But what’s the science? What are its parameters? What are its biases? And in a world of hyper-specialized disconnect, what new form and shape may it take through another’s scope?

Take, for instance, the issue of nanobots.

It’s a term many will automatically reject, even as the literature is teeming with them. Even as patents are filed, and applications once thought impossible are articulated for thinkers to hear.

And it’s been going on far longer than any of us could possibly know.

Need we remind ourselves of all the lies?

Of the deceptions and obfuscations? Of the alien-like pathologies, structures, and abnormalities that are so hard to believe, most so-called professionals would rather resign themselves to silence than speak the Truth?

If you had asked anybody just five years ago - even the most hardened ‘conspiracy theorists’ - could they have accurately predicted the kinds of things we’re seeing in people?

Would they have accurately predicted entire populations of people so occluded with self-assembling nanotechnology that their personalities would be replaced, their bodies would wither, and their minds, brains, and perhaps even souls would dissipate?

It sounds like something out of a typical Sci-Fi movie or book because it is.

But it’s happening.

And rather than see the cause of this transhuman transformation removed and thrown to the garbage heap of history, we see it fester and grow. Championed by a media machine that manipulates the hivemind on a synaptic level, a diabolical barrage of overt and subliminal subterfuge.

Lies become Truth. Good becomes Bad. And those most afflicted by the poison defend its democide with all their waning vigor.

Meanwhile, those who take the greatest stand? Those few who dare to demonize the demons and address the rotting core of a world increasingly without an inner voice?

They are labeled the crazy ones…

Seeing is believing, they say, but only if that sight calls for action. Far too many, it seems, have acclimated. Their eyes have adjusted to the dark. They see some, but not most, and as humans are apt to do at their worst and best, they’ve adapted to their demise.

Others, like you and me, simply want to throw on the light. To slam that switch and lay bare all the ghastly horrors hidden in that cold but familiar dark…

Too quickly, however, and it’s blinding. Too slowly, however, and the clock runs out.

The groundwork has already been laid. It’s everywhere. It’s in the infrastructure. The brutalist yet ‘sustainable’ architecture all around. Our smart devices and designs. The biometric surveillance and control grids of our public and private spaces. The changing streetlights at major entrance and exit points of our cities, towns, and places of importance.

And, on an increasingly smaller and more pernicious scale, alive within our very own bloodstreams.

Surveillance. Compliance. Control.

Have you noticed that more people than ever are isolated? Detached? Unhappy yet unemotional, still endlessly staring at their screens?

People nearly getting hit in crosswalks because their glazed eyes are locked on smartphones?

People scrolling mindlessly through AI-narrated clips that literally rewire their shorter-than-ever attention spans?

People everywhere doing everything, but all the while seeming… less human all the time?

You’re not imagining it.

Just like we weren’t imagining it in late 2020 and early 2021 when we said that certain long-time friends and family members weren’t ‘the same people’ after their injections.

No, you’re certainly not imagining this. Just as you weren’t imagining something deeply wrong and unsettling about the whole COVID Era, about the hospitals and clinics, the politicians and newscasters, the whole way the whole thing was pushed on us all.

You’re not imagining anything; if anything, you have the clarity and clear-headedness that many lack.

Because many - so self-assured in their ignorance - will comfortably reject the worst of the worst.

It doesn’t take a renowned physician, or an immunologist, or an epidemiologist, or a virologist, or a psychologist, or a vaccinologist singing the praises of Big Pharma from atop a mountain of consulting fees.

And it certainly doesn’t take an electrical engineer scrutinizing apparent self-assembling and disassembling microchips in a “vaccine” solution.

All it takes is whatever we’ve got. Gift and curse, at times, a double-edged sword. But also, wholly and uniquely something the World needs most.

The courage to refuse. The openness to learn. The ability to see.

And, perhaps most important of all the attributes, the unending need to question it all…

