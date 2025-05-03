What could two electrical engineers possibly know about a cutting-edge, safe and effective mRNA vaccine?

Everything, because they were untethered.

Independent, uncontrolled. Mateo Taylor off the grid in his Ecuadorian dreamscape, and Dr. Shimon Yanowitz living his life in Haifa, Israel, until the “vaccine” madness struck and they could no longer ignore it.

Doctors weren’t talking about it. People weren’t hearing about it.

But Mr. Taylor and Mr. Yanowitz, given their unique skill sets and life circumstances, had no reason to deny it.

It didn’t take long for the two to link up and share their findings, with Shimon contributing to various published journal papers on taboo topics, while Mat turned heads and opened eyes to something similarly… electrifying in the “vaccine” solutions.

Possible chip or circuit?

Whatever was going on in these biohybrid nanostructures at all scales, they were most certainly aggregating and disaggregating, even dissolving completely into the solution from intricately detailed heterogeneous forms.

The easy explanation was to call these structures salt or cholesterol crystals - just as it was easy to call the metal-rich calamari clots simple ‘chicken fat clots.’

But what about the response to various frequencies? The strange cable-like tubes and filaments? The flashing lights and sophisticated geometric structures shifting and changing morphology at rapid rates?

What about the “6 pairs of hexadecimal digits” Yanowitz and Taylor were finding with proprietary Bluetooth sniffing methods? According to Dr. Yanowitz, the Bluetooth scan looked “nothing like that” before the rollout of the mass injections.

Could it be injected nanobots with their respective ‘IP addresses’ linked to the ‘Organism Wide Web’?

After all, Dr. Ido Bachelet and his “DNA robot laboratory” did partner with Pfizer in 2015…

Whatever was happening, as far as Yanowitz and Taylor were concerned, these structures were a far cry from typical crystals under the microscope.

🡻 Typical Cholesterol Crystals 🡻

🡻 What Mat, Shimon & Colleagues Were Seeing 🡻

Layered/interconnected crystal or something more?

Many researchers report seeing ‘wires’ and fibers linking multiple structures.

If you look at the image directly above on the right, you notice what looks like a frayed wire connecting into the perfect rectangle. When magnified further, Dr. Yanowitz likens it to a fiber-optic cable with several insertion points at its split end.

Also, take note of the little bulbs and orbs under dark-field microscopy, which are strikingly similar to “scattering signals” from “small colloidal metallic and dielectric nanoparticles” highlighted in the literature:

Share

Another point of difference between what Yanowitz, Taylor, and others have seen, and naturally occurring crystalline formations, is the response to ambient conditions.

Mat and Shimon argue that salt crystals don’t react noticeably to electromagnetic radiation (EMR), and while temperature changes can have an effect, they don’t lead to the kind of total dissolution observed with these abnormal structures.

A quick answer from ChatGPT would appear to support this:

However, it's important to note that heat alone does not dissolve salt; it needs to be in water or some other solvent for the process to happen. If you're heating salt in the absence of water, the salt will just melt at a high enough temperature (e.g., NaCl melts at around 800°C), but it will not dissolve. As for exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF), there isn't strong evidence to suggest that EMF directly causes salt crystals to dissolve. However, EMF might influence certain chemical or physical processes in specific conditions, like altering ion movement or behavior, but it doesn't significantly break down salts in the way that water does.

Extended examinations of these crystalline structures - and the strange structures often proximal to them - would seem to cast further doubt on the salt/cholesterol crystal thesis.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that crystalline formations are completely absent here. In fact, as Mat Taylor indicates, the use of biohybrid crystal structures is nothing new to the fields of nanotechnology.

Crystals and crystalline structures can be used as substrates for self-assembling synthetic and biohybrid nanotech, 100%.

Merely consider the process of biomineralization.

It’s also important to note that the salt in the COVID-19 “vaccine” vials is not in crystal form but fully dissolved, and, yes, although salt crystals could form when the solution is allowed to just dry on a slide, cholesterol crystals would likely not form given that the cholesterol is integrated into the “lipid nanoparticles” and not free throughout the solution.

And it’s almost certain that they wouldn’t form as quickly or as elaborately as what’s been seen.

Unless there was something alien about all of this…

Microswimmers, anyone?

Yanowitz likens it to an “artificial parasite.”

That’s what makes deciphering these ‘things’ so much more difficult and convoluted. We’re possibly dealing with levels of technology and biology that blur the line between synthetic and organic. Hybrid entities that appear to replicate the form and function of nature’s smallest, most complex creations.

And why wouldn’t they?

If the goal were to hook us up to some greater Internet of Bio-Nano-Things, why not use a ‘global pandemic’ predicted by Fauci in 2017 and in ‘tabletop exercises’ and ‘futuristic scenarios’ like Crimson Contagion and Event 201?

Some doses, of course, could easily be loaded to kill, some might be weakened, some might be designed for seamless integration into the network. There are seemingly endless possibilities, for good and bad. Or, what Bill Gates euphemistically calls, “the magic of this thing.”

He just wants to “mess around” with “a lot of nanoparticles,” some that are “very self-assembling.”

Remember how originally the injection vials had to be stored at extremely low temperatures, between -90°C and -60°C (-130°F and -76°F)?

Was that to keep any self-assembling nanoarchitecture in cryostasis?

If so, why did the required storage temperatures change so much?

Perhaps some of this can be explained away as just the stunning intricacy of magnified biological, naturally occurring structures.

But sometimes you just have to scratch your head…

Starts at ~3:25

What’s even more frightening is the fact that people are seeing a lot of this stuff outside of just the COVID injections, and even beyond just the biopharmaceutical fields.

Just consider dental products, such as anesthetics, which we know can’t produce cholesterol crystals (no cholesterol) and would only produce salt crystals under extreme conditions.

Mat Taylor and colleagues claim that after examining numerous dental anesthetics and dental drugs, not one contained nanotechnology before 2020.

Now they do.

Then you have everywhere else…

Food, water, and air too?

Even if fake, was the Nano Domestic Quell disclosure hinting at something very real?

After all, RFK Jr. just said he suspects DARPA is behind stratospheric aerosol injections, better known as “chemtrails.”

The same DARPA with a large role in Operation Warp Speed?

The deeper you dig, the more impossible the coincidences you see. It’s all interconnecting, figuratively and literally, and there’s no reason to think that’s a loony assertion.

What we do know is that there’s a concerted push to quietly introduce mRNA and self-amplifying mRNA into all “vaccines.”

Just consider the Moderna mRNA pipeline and the BioNTech mRNA pipeline:

Is this a push to get everyone hooked up to an Intracorporeal Network of Nanocommunications ?

Let’s not forget the recently announced $500 billion AI Infrastructure Plan called “Stargate.”

AI-differentiated mRNA ‘cancer vaccines’ individualized in just 48 hours?

What’s this really about?

Just some more “salt crystals”…

Assembling wire, filament, tube, or something else?

Self-assembling nanocircuitry substrate?

Could these directly or indirectly lead to those strange ‘calamari clots’?

Whatever the HELL is going on here, most people don’t want to even entertain the possibility. Too many have relegated this kind of talk firmly to the Sci-Fi realm, and the moment it’s brought up, you can see the defense reflex in their brains.

Or maybe that’s just the nanobots…

Dr. Shimon Yanowitz said it best during an interview in 2023:

“It’s not just a bioweapon,” Dr. Yanowitz explained. “If you build an electronic circuit in [a] person’s brain and body, or you’re sending carbon-based worms to the person’s brain and heart and so on – and some of these worms may carry toxins – this is not just a bioweapon. It’s technological warfare.”



“People who would say this is a conspiracy theory – they are right. It is a conspiracy theory [which is] proving to be real, very real.



“I can see more than one technology in the vials. One looks like worms or ribbons or synthetic parasites. And the other one is electronic circuitry which is not a parasite. And there could be other things.



“It is my [opinion] that we are in a genocidal war. The rulers of the world have declared war on the citizens of the world with the intent of wiring them to the [artificial intelligence] AI-based ‘cloud’ or killing them.”

Make what you will of Yanowitz’s conclusions, whether they’re too outlandish and doom-and-gloom, or they’re spot on.

But one thing’s for certain, we need more eyes on this. Not just specialists or experts in highly technical fields, but big-picture thinkers, generalists.

We need both people who can see the forest for the trees, and those who can spend hours on end examining the concentric circles of a particular tree.

Because I don’t know about you, but something’s going on.

We often joke about people being NPCs, or lemmings, or normies, or sheeple.

We often talk about how much indoctrination has occurred, how people are manipulated. Conditioned. Programmed.

It’s easy to compare many in the public to sheep, but what we should really compare them to are robots. Maybe even literally.

Share