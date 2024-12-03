Embalmers started seeing something very strange in 2021, something they had never seen in cadavers throughout their 30, 40, and even 50 years of work.

At first, they kept quiet. But one by one, thanks to the courage of a brave few, they began to spill the beans on the freakish fibrous structures they were pulling from bodies.

What looked like something out of an alien invasion Sci-Fi was far from fiction. The premanufactured excuses - ‘chicken fat clots’ and ‘common postmortem blood clots’ - would no longer suffice.

But that didn’t stop the mainstream media from doing their best, as always, to portray those on the front lines as unhinged and uninformed.

It hasn’t worked.

Simmering and coagulating beneath the surface, these mysterious formations are finally gaining the greater recognition they demand and deserve.

But still, the explanation for their existence remains almost nonexistent.

Mostly, they have been categorized as some kind of fibrinogen formation leading to amyloid anomalies, through the abnormal folding of proteins.

Others have gone even further, suggesting they’re the direct or indirect product of weaponized nanomaterials, bereft of common biomarkers such as iron, zinc, and magnesium, and instead rich in electronic elements, such as tin, aluminum, and sodium.

Some even contend that the ‘calamari clots’ are not of Earthly origin at all, inspired or derived from reverse-engineered alien tech.

In one case, an anonymous truth warrior (or troll) claimed the calamari clots are parasitic biohybrid organisms that continue growing rapidly post-mortem in the right medium.

Clearly, the causes continue to puzzle,

But what isn’t up for debate is the large majority of embalmers seeing these things. According to a critical worldwide survey, something like 70% of embalmers are seeing them in ~20% of corpses.

One of the main embalmers to bring these things to the fore is American Richard Hirschman who says that he’s seen them in upwards of 40-45% corpses throughout 2024, and some of his fellow embalmers have seen more than that.

If you haven’t heard of Hirschman, he’s been sounding the alarm since the beginning, but he didn’t really start to gain traction until he was featured in Died Suddenly.

Richard Hirschman and UK funeral director Jon O’Looney are the two men who have really catalyzed this discovery process.

In fact, O’Looney recently pointed out a simple way to see if you or someone you know might have these strange clots developing internally.

Since most of us don’t have a centrifuge, people can just try putting a blood sample in a test tube and putting that test tube in a fridge overnight.

If your blood is normal and healthy, you should mainly just see two layers, but you may have a problem if you see a noticeable middle layer:

Share

But What Causes This ?

What’s the fibrinogenic force behind this? Why do some people have this after 1 jab while some people have literally taken 10 shots and don’t have anything?

Why do some people who are unvaccinated show these fibrin clots?

And what about the ‘chalky blood’ in a lot of the jabbed? Is that a precursor to the calamari-like formations?

How come in some people it develops rapidly while in others, these people are possibly walking around with 6-foot-long asymptomatic clots?

What’s causing this?

According to embalmer Richard Hirschman, who has interviewed and communicated with many specialists and experts in this orbit, the main pathogenesis of these fibrous structures is amyloidosis.

In analyses using thioflavin T (ThT) to bind fluorescently with amyloids, researchers found that the calamari clots are roughly 70 to 80 percent amyloid.

This amyloidosis also appears to be self-perpetuating.

Self-seeding, you say? Sounds kinda like self- assembling …

Whatever it is, Richard and his 20+ years of experience have a front-row seat to this new phenomenon, with 200+ samples from all areas of the body to prove it.

The neck, the arms, and the legs.

Now, after sending those samples to various pathologists, histologists, microbiologists, and forensic scientists, Richard is sharing the results of some extremely important tests.

For some, these findings are very telling. For others, they merely confirm what was initially suspected.

What do these concentrations and prevalence rates mean? What do the tables say or indicate?

Well for one, to put it in layman’s terms, they mean something is really going wrong with the body because these so-called clots have nearly none of the normal biomarkers of actual blood clots.

Clearly, having amyloidogenic ‘seeds’ inside the body is not a good thing. It’s likely leading to chronic and acute inflammation in many people, at varying degrees. It could also help explain why there’s such a range of vaccine adverse events (intended events), as ongoing inflammation at the very least will accelerate the common diseases of aging.

In a recent interview with various scientists and medical professionals, Richard Hirschman discusses these “post-mortem” clots (although they’re found in the living too).

Turns out, the mystery is getting fleshed out even more.

Introducing: the results of high-performance liquid chromatography and mass spectrometer analyses of proteins and amino acids.

According to organic research chemist and polymer specialist, Greg Harrison, who has 40 years of experience in related fields, the results of these analyses indicate just how anomalous the fibrinogen chains are, which further indicates the concerning protein production inducing clotting.

In fact, the strange calamari clots show a very odd ratio of the protein fibrinogen.

Based on the analysis, the formations contain the lowest level of the fibrinogen alpha chain (4%) and the highest of the beta chain (35%), with the third and final gamma chain (16%) being the second-highest of all protein concentrations in the clot.

In normal blood clots, the ratio should be 1:1:1.

Together, the three fibrinogen chains represent 56% of all the 541 proteins identified in the calamari clots.

Even stranger, these white fibrous structures are noticeably lacking in thrombin and plasmin, common components of blood clots.

And the bond energy of all of the top 36 proteins?

They show a sequentially reducing bond energy attraction to the element phosphorus.

And according to Greg Harrison, 1 billion billion atoms of phosphorus become available following just one mRNA injection.

This ‘hit’ to the bloodstream is hard to fathom, and the minuscule nanoscale we’re dealing with is even harder to fathom…

And then you’ve got sulfur. There is a surprising amount of sulfur present, which is a key ingredient in the biological processes of wound healing.

Harrison explains all this quite succinctly. It’s an “aberrant phosphorylation process,” and the process is caused by the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) delivered into the body via the mRNA injections.

The distribution of the LNPs is problematic because when they break apart and release their payload, the phosphorus head of the DSPC phospholipid is exposed in the bloodstream in the presence of our crucial clotting proteins, fibrinogens.

Then, the body begins to generate the infamous spike proteins, which have been found in people at least 245 days post-injection. These spike proteins too have an affinity to phosphorous. In other words, they bind.

And remember, following just one mRNA injection, there are 1 billion billion atoms of phosphorus available. Together, it’s the perfect recipe for micro-clots and larger thrombi.

Now, if this sounds like a bunch of biochemical gobbledygook, it gets even weirder…

When looking at the prevalence of amino acids, Harrison found through a liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis that the highest prevalence rate was for proline (PRO).

This level of proline may seem inexplicably high, but it’s rather quite obvious, explains Harrison. The two-proline modification to the spike seems to jive cleanly with this.

But still, many questions abound.

Other researchers and scientists are looking beyond these types of compositional analyses and digging deeper…

For example, what’s at the root of all this? And why does it seem that microstructures observed in many samples of semen, blood, and the vials themselves resemble these larger calamari-like structures?

Is the self-seeding amyloidosis directly or indirectly linked to self-assembling nanomaterials?

Are the apparent fibrils - common thread-like structures found in almost all organisms - more than biological?

According to AI and backed by ample research:

Of course, there are other possible explanations out there that need to be studied and parsed as well. Given the seemingly endless variation in batches and associated adverse events, there’s no telling how vastly or subtly different the pathogenesis and pathophysiology of the calamari clots may be from person to person.

Especially when so few experts around the world are actually studying them.

Perhaps, they’re worried they’ll end up like German chemist, Andreas Noack?

Needless to say, for Greg Harrison, the journey to what we know today and the level of ‘calamari analysis’ we see today has been an interesting one…

However, according to one acclaimed molecular virologist, Dr. Speicher, the formation of these structures could stem from differences in how “vaccine” recipients genetically encode the injection.

If the recipient encodes forward, the spike protein results. But if they encode backward, they get a heavy chain of spidroin, which is the main protein in spider silk.

According to Dr. Speicher, the mRNA injections contain a ‘reverse-reading stimulant’ that causes one’s ribosomes to encode backward in a reverse reading frame (ORF).

In other words, it’s a feature not a flaw.

As he puts it, “It’s a multifaceted thing of how much evil can we package into one thing.”

In his mind, the producers of these products knew exactly what they were doing.

So clearly, it seems we’re getting somewhere.

However, are we looking small enough? Are we truly recognizing the nanoscale of this bioweapon and the innumerable ways such a sophisticated entity could impact the human body and brain?

Have we appropriately situated this kill shot in the greater Transhumanist/Exterminist framework?

Do we fully appreciate the role and function it may serve as part of an "Intracorporeal Network Of Nanocommunications"?

What exactly is leading to the strange clotting and coinciding health issues, that seem to be everything from sudden heart attacks and cancers to conditions that don’t even have a name yet?

Is it mostly the spike proteins and the payloads of the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs)?

Could it have something to do with the “55 Undeclared Chemical Elements Found in COVID-19 Vaccines from AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik V, with Precise ICP-MS”?

While it may feel as if we’ve landed with more questions than answers (and increasingly more concerns), one thing does seem crystal clear.

So rest your weary head and worry no more.

The Benevolent, Altruistic Moneymakers are going to be just fine…

Share