Sometimes it feels like the more you know, the deeper you dig, the more questions than answers you have.

But is it real?

Polish researcher and academic dissident, Franc Zalewski, sure thinks so. The moment he saw it over 3 years ago, he had no words but to call it living. An organism. But not just any organism, an “aluminum-based lifeform” never before seen.

Its apparent tentacles comprised the vast majority of its length, according to Zalewski: a 20 µm head vs a 2.5 mm body.

Evidently, when he tested the injection solutions in a typical dish, he found nothing. There were no “eggs” present.

However, when Zalewski tested the solution on a graphite tape, the results were different…

Of course, critics claim that Franc has been known to dramatize and sensationalize, particularly given his non-mainstream takes on numerous ‘settled’ scientific issues. A polymath, Zalewski is part geologist, archaeologist, alternative historian, engineer, and electrician.

His YouTube channel shows his deep interests in “petroarcheology” and “hidden history,” and his personal webpage further highlights his intrigue for secret truths, particularly in Egyptology.

But he’s not the only one…

La Quinta Columna out of Spain - one of the first groups to report on artificial and self-assembling materials in the injections - also reported early on some kind of ‘thing’ or living entity stemming from the vials.

Is this just debris or contamination? Larger microfibers self-assembled or grown from the nano-scale?

Just an easily explained substance misunderstood or misrepresented by researchers?

In recent articles on the COVID bioweapon injections, I’ve explored the role of nanoarchitecture, particularly various fibers and tubes connecting apparent circuitry. I’ve also touched on alien-like structures and quasi-biological entities, including so-called “micro-swimmers,” whether natural, synthetic, or biohybrid.

Could the so-called micro-octopuses observed by researchers simply be injected microswimmers?

Who knows what these things are doing inside the human body, especially if they’re looking for a fertile, egg-laying environment, as Franc Zalewski claims.

If graphene is conducive to their ‘activation’ and reproduction, then it’s no surprise it’s found throughout so many vials. The question is, how many vials contain The Thing?

Remember “sentinels” from The Matrix?

But of course, we don’t have to make comparisons to popular movies, cyberpunk literature, Sci-Fi thrillers, or anything of the like.

We have the evidence of these things right in front of us!

Some researchers, like Dr. Robert O. Young, have compared these alleged organisms to parasites.

Could that be why the anti-parasitic, ivermectin, was so roundly demonized?

Assuming these things are actually inside the bodies of at least some of the injected, what are they doing? Are they laying eggs? Are they somehow syncing with graphene nanoarchitecture and beyond?

Are they delivering poisonous payloads? How about payloads critical for setting up some intrabody network of nanocommunications?

Nanoweaponry?

Whatever the case, you don’t have to look far to discover the utility of the octopus-like structure…

If Franc Zalewski is right, and the graphene in the injections is facilitating these things, it does make sense from a broader microswimmer perspective. After all, graphene is known to functionalize such swimmers for carrying and releasing therapeutic agents.

And we all know, if these things can be used for drug delivery, biosensing, tissue engineering, and wound healing, they can certainly be manipulated for ulterior motives.

All under the pretense of Safe & Effective™…

So clearly, the questions abound, but the possibilities do too.

What some will relegate to crazy talk is actually very real talk, very real action being taken in labs across the world, and in God-knows-how-many top-secret projects and experiments…

According to Dr. Carrie Madej, the microswimmers or parasites linked to the COVID-19 injections may be the immortal organism, Hydra vulgaris.

She claims to have seen multiple of these creatures from the Pfizer vial solutions, and in at least one case, it appeared to recognize her observation and try to lift off the glass slide…

Why would a small freshwater polyp be in these vials?

How in the Hell could this end up accidentally or intentionally inside people’s bodies?

As nutso as it all sounds at first, it really can make sense overall if you think about it.

But first, we have to acknowledge that we’re up against transhumanists.

If we acknowledge that the same people who push ‘mRNA vaccines’ also want to depopulate the Earth, pervert our children, and integrate us all with a virtually omniscient, omnipotent technocratic AI mainframe, then it all makes sense.

Is it any surprise that the same people who believe “humans have no souls” and want to turn “the useless class” into “hackable animals” - is it any surprise they would draw from the features of an immortal, regenerative organism to reach those outcomes?

Just imagine, taking the incredible abilities of an organism that can reassemble itself after being dissociated into individual cells…

Would be pretty handy for the types of self-assembling anomalies so many researchers have seen across the world, don’t you think?

Especially given that so much of the latest, cutting-edge nanoarchitecture is built on biological templates and substrates.

Could the hydra’s peptides, proteins, and other unique molecules be used for sophisticated biohybrid processes?

Even more interesting than all of this, is the application of specific features for “bio-templates.”

In fact, these templates might just bridge the gap between the seemingly disparate nanocircuits and the weird organisms reportedly in these injections.

Merely consider the case of bacterial flagella, which are slender appendages that help bacteria swim through liquid environments. Turns out, these structures can be chemically modified for extensive use in conductive materials.

We’re talking semiconductors, metallized nanowires, and other electronic-based nano-microstructures. After all, bacterial flagella are highly self-assembling with remarkable mechanical resilience.

Could the cilia of the Hydra vulgaris be used in a similar way?

At this point, it seems that if you or I can imagine it, someone has already tried it. Already learned it. They’ve already been doing it for quite some time, unbeknownst to the public at large…

See, that’s the problem here, because this isn’t just some potential nightmare in a needle. This kind of mind-blowing biohybrid nanotech and microtech could be all over the place. In our food, air, water, medications - you name it.

Introducing: the work of Clifford Carnicom of the Carnicom Institute.

If you didn’t know, this man has long focused on something called “Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB),” which is basically synthetic biology. It’s ubiquitous, it’s novel, it’s xenobiotic - and it’s just a microscope away…

The question is - one question is - how small does this stuff go? What more is waiting to be discovered?

There are also plenty of great (and terrifying) images of this stuff, whether in your everyday foodstuff or relating to those ‘ calamari clots ’ sludging up people’s veins…

The images and videos from

&

are particularly illuminating, showing what appear to be the different CDB manifestations and structures, in everything from parasites in tuna to injectable insulin, human skin, blood, saliva, pupils, and more.

Basically, everywhere.

Is any of this inconceivable?

In his last interview before his 2019 London arrest, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange referred to the ubiquitous “intelligent evil dust.” What he was probably referring to is what’s known as Programmable Matter, a term coined in 1991, often associated with other terms such as ‘smart dust’ and ‘smart material.’

Naturally, DAPRA - involved with both the COVID shot rollouts and stratospheric aerosol injections - salivated at the application of programmable matter.

When you take a step back and try to envision all these otherworldly creations, it’s enough to give you a migraine. There’s so much going on that we’re not told about.

The ‘conspiracy theorists’ and ‘schizos’ of yesteryear are the prophets and truthsayers of today. The technologies that exist, we can hardly fathom. The technologies upon us and inside us without us ever even knowing…

Trying to conceptualize and describe this stuff - because that’s what it is to the general public, incomprehensibly sophisticated stuff - can render you speechless. Words and terms simply fail.

There is so much more to reality than we realize, and the veil has been pulled over our five senses for far too long.

It’s everything and everywhere and in everyone.

And as much as it’s become fashionable to say, especially given the sheer insanity of the COVID PSYOP, it’s not exactly accurate. That one word we dissidents love with so much pride.

Because from where I’m sitting on this spinning orb in infinity, the term pureblood just no longer applies…

