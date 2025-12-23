Eccentrik’s Substack

Crixcyon
7h

Ever see a cheap pet bill from the vet? If drugs and vaccines are poisoning humans, they for sure are poisoning our pets and other animals.

Nick
8h

My cat is unvaccinated and doing well at 12 years old. Vets locally are owned by one large company that turns over huge profits from overcharging their customers. It’s so expensive that some are unable to afford “treatment” for their pets. Profit before care.

