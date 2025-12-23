Unless you’ve been comatose under a rock - or otherwise indisposed from excessive safe & effectives - you’ve probably noticed that there’s a sea change a’happenin.

While not as fast or as robust as we’d like, more people than ever are questioning things, particularly medical things, as they relate to everything we’ve been told for years and decades.

But what about our pets?

With all the frenzy over what should and shouldn’t be done with childhood injections, “mmRNA” nanoweapons, and the Sickness-for-Business model in general, it seems we’ve forgotten about another little important part of our lives:

Our furry, four-legged friends.

Turns out, we may just have been sold a bill of goods (bads) on all that too!

From mild allergic reactions to sarcomas, anaphylaxis, intestinal necrosis, and even death, the adverse events following regular veterinarian injections are more than worth noting.

Let’s break it down…

1) Syringes Full of $$$

Remember how doctors could make hundreds of thousands of dollars if the majority of their patients received the C-19 jabs?

Well, whether it’s those injections, the regular pediatric injections, or veterinarian injections, the harmful shot schedules can be very lucrative.

Given hefty markups on the injectables, attractive rebates on bulk drug purchases, and shady incentivization programs, is anybody surprised that Big Pharma has a singular stranglehold on veterinary practices, small and large?

Perhaps it’s no wonder that over 60% of pet drug sales stem from veterinary clinics, or that pharmaceutical companies dump expired and non-human-approved drugs into ‘pet medicines’…

It’s a game we’ve all seen before.

The prevalence of diseases is overstated. Their severity is overstated. The need for ‘medicines’ is overstated. Then the incentive (or bribery) structures are implemented, and honest vets feel like fools for not taking the money when some of their less... scrupulous peers are buying new sports cars.

In the end, you pay the money, and your pets pay with their long-term health and well-being.

2) The Number of “Vaccines”

Again, another problem that we also face with the childhood injection schedule. Even if you don’t think that all of the injections are bioweapons - they are - you can probably still agree that giving young, healthy lifeforms multiple doses at once or in a short period seems, just intuitively, like a questionable idea.

When it comes to dogs, for instance, the core injections are distemper, adenovirus, parvovirus, and the rabies shot. Then you have non-core injections such as leptospirosis, Lyme disease, Bordetella, and influenza.

Not just that, but many of the vaccine regimens require yearly non-core injections.

More jabs = more chances of side effects.

Of course, none of these findings appear to have changed practices materially in any case. Your dogs, cats, and other pets are still subject to up to 5 injections or more in a single visit.

But hey, what’s a few loving needles to your furry friend when a 6-in-1 combo is perfectly fine for a 6-week-old human?

Truth is, “vaccine overdosing” is a thing, and whether you believe 1 is too many or 100 is not enough, the impacts are real and measurable.

Dr. John Robb, DVM, and others know all too well…

3) A One-Dose-Fits-All Approach

Not only are numerous injections being given at once or in short windows, and not only are there immense financial pressures to push these injections, but the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), and American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) all recommend fixed doses (~1 mL per injection) for dogs and cats.

Does that sound like a good idea to you?

Think of the difference between a teacup Chihuahua and a 150-lb Mastiff. Or how about the difference between a small 4-lb Singapura and a large 25-lb Maine Coon?

Now just imagine how repeated injections of the same dose could impact these two breeds differently…

Believe it or not, the standard veterinary guidelines do not adjust dose volumes based on weight, size, breed, or age—even for the initial puppy or kitten series. Instead, the series uses ‘timing adjustments.’

In other words, beginning as early as 4-8 weeks of age (depending on risk level) with boosters every 2-4 weeks until at least 16-20 weeks.

The reasons for this are as you might expect: “waning immunity,” “inadequate protection,” “environmental risks,” etc.

But, again, it all comes at a cost…

However, none of this will stop the usual refrain.

As with any objections to The Science™, we’ll be told that it’s exceedingly rare and very mild. It’s not a big deal, the pros outweigh the cons, and you’d be a total loon to question the all-knowing experts.

Where have we heard that before?

4) NOT “Safe & Effective”

According to comprehensive research, the Lyme (Borrelia) injection has the highest vaccine-associated adverse event (VAAE) rate of all the injections given to dogs, whereas the multivalent distemper vaccine has the highest VAAE rate for cats.

Sadly, these “vaccinations” aren’t the only things that are not safe & effective for our beloved non-human pals.

The deeper you dive, the more it seems that the entire system is designed - as with people - in the name of Sickness-for-Business.

A pet doesn’t need to have overt adverse events immediately after injections for it to be affected by them. Over time, the accumulation of small, slow, but pernicious effects can mean a lifeline of profits for Big Pharma.

It’s the same game, just under a slightly different name.

The sad thing is, this shouldn’t even be news.

For years - decades even - we’ve heard about the potential problems associated with all kinds of ‘ingredients’ found in injectables, whether for people or pets.

The studies, however, have been suppressed. They’ve been dismissed. Their authors have been maligned and threatened. By and large, those who bravely stood against the System have been pushed to the fringe, made to look stupid and insane.

But we already know that is most certainly not true.

Remember: the same lies, deceptions, and ulterior tactics used to undermine those who question human injections are used, here, to undermine those who question non-human injections.

Unfortunately, this also makes one wonder - what can we do for our pets?

Oftentimes, you might hear that shots like the rabies and parvovirus are basically essential. The first question you should ask, however, is what does your veterinarian think?

You need a veterinarian who questions vaccines. Who uses them sparingly, and who is amenable to titer testing. You want a veterinarian who believes in using drugs like ivermectin, whose own pets are exemplars - healthy, happy, and long-living, exceeding all averages.

Basically, you want veterinarians along the same line as Dr. Andrew Jones, Dr. John Robb, Dr. W. Jean Dodds, Dr. Ronald D. Schultz, and Dr. Rachel Thomas.

In other words, you want pet lovers who are also science lovers. Real science-lovers. They shouldn’t believe in revaccination. But they should believe in antibody titer testing.

They shouldn’t believe in one-size-fits-all dosing. But they should believe in weight-based, breed-based, and age-based determinations.

They shouldn’t subscribe unquestioningly to Big Pharma solutions; they should advocate for alternative, holistic, naturopathic remedies.

It takes time and painstaking effort to find these types of diamonds in the rough, but they’re out there.

And if you’ve been successful in finding COVID ‘truthers’ and impassioned ‘anti-vaxxers’ like many on Substack, you’ll be able to find veterinarians you can trust as well.

Just one thing.

Make sure they realize the end game. Make sure any DVMs you seek out can also see the forest for the trees. Being against overdosing of pets is one thing, and a good thing.

But unless you can find that true special doctor with foresight and hindsight, then Big Pharma might just find a way to still slip in the worst weapon of all…

