If you’ve been following my Substack closely, you’ll know that I recently conceptualized the C-19 bioweapon injections through the paradigm of nanotechnology networks.

Specifically, what I prefer to term nanoweaponry, used covertly to reach Satanic Transhumanist outcomes inside and outside our unwitting bodies.

But what would that look like?

It’s hard to mentally wrangle, but to come to the best conception of this largely inconceivable thing, we find ourselves landing on one individual in particular.

Nobody knows who this individual is - at least as far as one can scour - but the level of technical writing and literature review screams some sort of seasoned professional with a particular penchant for synthesizing dense jargon.

“Mik Andersen” vanished as fast as it appeared.

The alias previously ran a blog at https://corona2inspect.blogspot.com/ back in 2021, but the web pages and 39 detailed blog posts have all been scrubbed, any traces of the enigma left only with those wise enough to save them.

Thankfully, plenty were. The meticulous research that Mik performed, as part of his work with La Quinta Columna and Dr. Pablo Campra, is mind-boggling to say the least.

And the most haunting part of all of this?

What we’re seeing in the literature… is what we’re seeing in vials, solutions, blood, semen, and elsewhere across the world, by unrelated groups, among laypersons, researchers, and hyper-specialists alike.

Personally, I don’t believe a fully functioning “intracorporeal nano-network” is at its, shall we say, operational stage yet.

I do, however, believe that with each injection, parts and pieces of that transhumanist puzzle are being added.

Bill Gates himself said we just have to “mess around” with certain nanoparticles that are “very self-assembling,” as he squirmed and smirked.

I think this is why regular boosters are continuously pushed. The intra-body system may degrade over time without updates…

That said, I don’t think that all of these vials and batches contain self-assembling nanotech for a nanonetwork. Whether by design or accident, the variation is astounding. Some people are on their eighth injection with no apparent ill effect.

Others died at first shot.

What I think is most likely is that they want to introduce this progressively so that we can eventually fuse with AI. Many will die, but it doesn’t matter to them. We are mostly expendable.

Assuming that’s the case, those who don’t die will be under a control grid.

Ideally for the Satanic Transhumanists, there will be far too few of us remaining to put up any kind of real fight. And even if we aren’t injected, the “intelligent evil dust” disseminated everywhere ensures we can still be monitored and controlled.

Would also explain why so many people are finding peculiar nanotech in everything, from our food and beverages to even raindrops…

Then we have the issue of kids.

Some reports have indicated 300,000+ missing immigrant children in the United States alone. Some are trafficked, some are put into slavery, some are even consumed by pedovores or harvested for body parts.

The Satanic Transhumanists prey on kids first and foremost. Nothing delights them more than watching God’s most pure vessels of light sullied. They thrive off it. They draw energy from it. It’s the only thing keeping their Death Cult alive.

So, perhaps, what better way to integrate an intracorporeal nanonetwork into millions of bodies than by starting small with newborns and having the nanocircuitry develop and grow at the same time a precious baby develops and grows?

No wonder they’re trying to quietly convert all the traditional childhood injections to the so-called mRNA platform.

But again, there’s really no telling what percentage would contain the self-assembling tech unless the vials and solutions were observed, or the body fluids of the injected were observed.

After all, we’re told that not all the COVID-19 injections administered across the world were/are “mRNA-based” - some were/are supposedly viral vector, inactivated virus, protein subunit, and so on.

What we do know is that this has basically been a mass experiment since the day the COVID-19 PSYOP Plandemic began.

What have we been hearing for years now? We’ve been hearing for years that there were ‘hot lots’ that had very high death and disease rates, there were more mild injections (some call them ‘slow-kills’), and then there were what basically amounted to placebos, intentional and not.

Because we’re not just talking about brave nurses and doctors like Dr. Moore, who secretly saved lives by giving patients saline. What we’re talking about is placebos that were designed to be placebos from the very beginning.

Is this still happening today in July of 2025?

Hard to say, but the angle on potential saline injections is very intriguing, especially as it relates to this whole thing being a mad science experiment…

As you can see below, there is a noticeable difference between the yellow, green, and blue batches.

Despite some of the yellow batches having as many as 500,000 doses, there are virtually 0 suspected adverse events.

But back to “Mik Andersen” and the so-called intracorporeal nanonetwork.

What in the world would that look like, and how would it function?

If some percentage of these injections are saline, some are something else, and some contain parts of some scalable intracorporeal nanonetwork to be built with successive injections, how many people’s bodies ‘take’ to it?

What kind of signaling would it use, and how would all the incredibly sophisticated parts work individually and together?

I think Mik Andersen does a tremendous job of explaining this in layman’s terms, so I think it’s only right that I draw upon Mik’s synthesis of the literature.

Let’s break it down, piece by piece…

Some of you are probably familiar with this, but it’s important to reiterate because it summarizes all of the components, which we can then connect for an integrated whole.

Mik also does a good job of juxtaposing images of actual structures observed in the vials and solutions with their representations in the literature.

In other words, you get to see both the forest and the trees.

According to Mik’s overview, the primary objective appears to be surveillance. While it’s likely these devices can influence people’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors, it’s unlikely that they’re at the point of large-scale magneto-electrochemical control from within the body and brain.

In other words, it’s unlikely they can fully “mind control” the entire public, but as we’ve seen over the past few years (and untold years before that), they don’t need to.

All the transhumanists need to do is steer behavior via the manipulation of the hivemind.

From there, they can use external control mechanisms like they did during the COVID PSYOP to manufacture compliance.

Combined with these control measures, the transmission and interpretation of signals from inside and outside the body are highly problematic.

And they represent the central application of this network:

Mik Andersen demonstrates that all of these components can theoretically work together, and the possibilities are endless, given that an entire nanoarchitecture can be built using a new approach.

Believe it or not, even your own DNA can be used in nanobuilding, allowing the formation of everything from sophisticated crystals to ‘origami’ that smiles.

As for the graphene-based nanonetwork that Mik has detailed? One vital part of that system is the carbon nanotube.

Lots of them, and they can be used for all kinds of things, including neuromodulating your existing neural networks or even replacing them, thereby influencing and monitoring your brain activity at levels never thought possible.

They can also be used to form nodes, sensors, and circuits, and then even connect these features at larger microscales. It’s all about the self-assembly, which MIT says can use both “top-down” and “bottom-up” building.

Thanks to new processes, carbon nanotubes have many alarming applications:

Could these nanotubes, which may resemble threads, wires, and ribbons in certain forms, be responsible for those strange ‘calamari clots’?

Are the nanotubes in the literature the same things so many people are discovering under microscopy around the world?

The similarities are striking at times, as are the various observations of apparent crystals that… really don’t look or behave like biological, naturally-occurring crystals at all.

Could these ‘crystals’ actually be quantum dots?

Notice the highlighted part right above.

Again, could the misfolded proteins - or amyloids - attributed to the recent calamari clots have any relation to the presence of graphene quantum dots?

How about more generally?

We know graphene is a bedrock of nanotech due to its amazing strength, incredible conductivity, unique optical properties, and massive scalability. But what impact does it have? What impact would a largely graphene-based nanonetwork have on the human body and brain?

The electromagnetic fields (EMF) of these highly advanced crystals and chips cannot be good for a living being…

Some, such as retired electrical engineer Mat Taylor, believe that virtually all of the side effects attributed to the ‘spike protein’ can just as easily, if not more easily, be explained as a direct consequence of EMF exposure and the physical presence of these components.

Whether it’s acute injury or chronic disease, all of the same health problems could be caused by the impacts of an intra-body nanotech system. Cardiovascular. Neurological. Dermatological. Reproductive. Immunological. Metabolic.

Mr. Taylor isn’t wrong; it’s all there, and the comprehensive “Bioinitiative Report” proves it.

It’s important to note - and I stress this endlessly - we are talking about biohybrid systems here. That’s why we hear so many slightly different terms for the same or similar things.

Some call them quasi-synthetic or biorobotic. Some call them ‘alien’ because they take on hybrid characteristics that yield totally otherworldly-looking entities.

The point is, they harvest the human body’s resources and use them. In some people, they might exist with minimal adverse events, maybe even symbiotically. But in many people, the problems compound.

The insistence that this is all just crystals is myopic. Yes, plenty of crystals are likely facilitating the integration and assemblage of these systems, but that’s by design. Crystals are highly useful, especially for forming nanoantennas…

But what happens when these structures fail to “enhance the propagation effect of the nanonetwork signals”?

In some cases, there are areas of the body where signals can’t reach. And this, reportedly, is where hydrogel swimmers come into play.

Ribbons of hydrogel and graphene, these ‘swimmers’ have been observed by many researchers around the planet:

The wild part of hydrogel swimmers is that they can respond to infinitesimal changes in their immediate environments. Local electrical stimulation, light activation, pH levels, ultrasound waves, and changes in temperature - all can affect their propulsion.

Some are even embedded with their own magnetic nanoparticles that facilitate spinning, wobbling, and directional swimming motions.

Could this be why so many people report seeing ‘synthetic parasites’ and ‘living organisms’ under the microscope?

The possibilities are quite dystopian and bone-chilling, but we shouldn’t discount them because they’re so far ‘out there.’

As easy as it is to dismiss this as the paranoid schematic of someone who’s living in fantasy land, these components do have innumerable functions and purposes.

Which brings us to the larger question.

That is, speaking of function and purpose, what is the overarching purpose of the intra-body nanonetwork? If it is to aggregate information, digitize our bodies, and achieve a level of monitoring and control never before seen in human history, then the pieces are coming together.

Remember the MAC address phenomenon?

Turns out the very technology needed to create such addresses may be present in some of the injection solutions.

According to Mik Andersen’s exhaustive research, the nanorouters receive the nanosensor signals and then encode them into something called “TS-OOK” before routing them as data packets to be transmitted.

TS-OOK, or Time-Spread On-Off Keying, is basically a communication method that is perfect for nanosystems.

It’s got ultra-low power and energy use, it’s simple, it can adapt to asynchronous environments (like the human body), and it has a high production capacity.

The literature recognizes this, specifically its critical role in nano-communications near or within the body:

Clearly, the communication modulation of TS-OOK is critical to the operation of the intra-body network. It’s also like something out of a Sci-Fi novel, an entire universe of nano- and micro-sized components working within the human body, doing God-knows-what.

Question is, at what point does that body become inhuman?

At what point is the human brain, enmeshed in carbon nanotubes, no longer ours?

It might all hinge on how closely we ‘assimilate’ or ‘integrate’ with these biohybrid systems. In other words, the nanointerface:

This, Mik explains, is where the rubber meets the road, or in this case, where the signal reaches the skin and exits the body.

Which brings us to another point.

Many people have talked about the relation of 5G to everything going on, especially the construction and retrofitting of towers. Is there a connection here? Where are signals going after they leave the body, and where are signals coming from that the body receives?

One thing we do know is that graphene appears to have an affinity for 5G, and when it’s modified and used in composites, it’s even more absorptive.

Graphene, and specifically graphene oxide, confer powerful properties when combined with other materials. Not to mention, graphene oxide also absorbs 2G, 3G, and 4G.

So whether you’re somebody trying to burn down 5G masts or you think 5G has no effect on health or wellness whatsoever, its interaction with graphene is worth exploring.

Not to mention, most of the Experts™ concluding 5G is ‘safe and effective’ have conflicts of interest, so it’s not like we’re dealing with honest actors here.

And then, of course, you have other interesting so-called coincidences, like how symptoms associated with COVID-19 began shortly after Wuhan, China, launched thousands of “5G base stations.”

Part of a smart grid? I wonder if the Chinese have those purple streetlights popping up everywhere too…

It really makes you think, and in doing that thinking we have to be careful, very careful. We have to divorce our thinking from one-sided explanations or black-and-white dichotomous distinctions. A Satanic Transhumanist Cabal may be depraved and inherently weak by its nature - despite wealth and control - but it’s not stupid.

These people are thinking on multiple levels. It’s all multifaceted. It’s depopulation. It’s AI. It’s “mRNA.” It’s the modification of the body & brain. It’s a long-term plan, that has most certainly accelerated just recently.

But is that out of confidence or desperation?

Is it any coincidence that global enterprises are projected to invest $307 billion in AI solutions in 2025?

Is it any coincidence that AI development and adoption increased dramatically coming out of the COVID PSYOP Plandemic when Remote™ drove organizations, institutions, and companies everywhere, especially in healthcare, to integrate numerous automatic data-driven solutions?

It’s all interwoven, and while we are making inroads and discoveries and moves against these anti-human measures, it’s only because we’ve been actively highlighting the Truth. Words spread knowledge, and knowledge leads to action.

But, of course, you can’t take action if you don’t know how to move. And the only way to know how to move is to see what’s in front of you. Too many people are blinded. Misdirected. Tunnel-visioned. They’ve been seeing and believing the wrong shit for so long that when they’re actually shown what’s real, they immediately reject it. Can’t handle it. Won’t accept it.

They’ll revert to pre-established ‘safe and effective’ paradigms. Their psychological frameworks would collapse all at once otherwise - it’s not just a defense mechanism, it’s a survival mechanism.

Their heads would explode.

And in the future when it’s been some years and you’re totally plugged into the matrix and your ‘brain’ is more carbon nanotubes than neurons, the last thing you wanna do is actually use it.

No, “an unaware and compliant citizenry” is definitely preferred.

As for what happens if people like us shut up, stop pushing, stop fighting, and start caring what others think?

Well, then the Truth, without a doubt, vanishes into the ether.

Because from where I’m sitting, with my eyes attuned to a computer screen from a lifetime of harmful blue light conditioning, we’re more Borg than we realize. The intracorporeal nanonetwork may not be realized today, but it’s undoubtedly on the agenda, and it’s growing every day.

We’re All In This Together™ they once told us, flicker after flicker.

If only we knew they were telling the truth…