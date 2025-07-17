Eccentrik’s Substack

Shona Duncan
3d

Thank you. I'll give you this link to my Transhuman post that I am continually updating with new information as it comes to light.

https://shonaduncan.substack.com/p/the-covid-19-show-transhuman-agenda

There are two videos of Lynn Rothschild from NASA who is into synthetic biology. There is a video from the Council Of Foreign Relations about preparing for a Zombie Apocalypse, and a screenshot from the CDC website about same. Lots of interesting factoids I owe all to those who produce remarkable writing for me to cite here. Oh yes, and alien consciousness encoded into circuit boards by reverse engineering. There is definitely something Satanic going on with these oligarchs and I've made note.

Rosalind McGill's avatar
Rosalind McGill
3dEdited

I had “morgellons “in the 2010’s . Very painful and scary. Filaments would come out the skin. Eventually found a dr who did heavy metal detox, that minimized the symptoms greatly! Metagenics brand. Clifford Carnicom studies it. ( they ran him through the mill !!! , and he’s still going) This reminds me of Morgies, apparently we were test subjects? The electric sensations is a big part of this unnatural “mystery “.

