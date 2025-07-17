The link between life and death just took a turn for the worse…

And the structures of our destruction? They never cease to disturb. They’re all, seemingly, there: biohybrid formations, self-assembling nanocircuitry, synthetic parasites, aggregating filament networks.

Inexplicable, inexcusable things present across vials and batches - different names, but basically the same.

They shouldn’t be there. There’s no reason given for them being there, and there’s no way to truly know what haunting damage they could do long term.

What we do know, is that it’s bad. The blood, the organs, the tissues, the immune system as a whole - all fight it. But they often fail, and the signs and symptoms of local and systemic harm - red blood cells in Rouleaux formation, to name one - are prevalent beyond belief.

But what is this?

These filaments and wires and tubules appear to be acting with a level of programmable sentience, as if their very objective - given the right conditions - is to grow and create for full body assimilation.

At the very least, a startling degree of autonomy or environmental response.

And what about those never-before-seen ‘calamari clots’ that resemble these micro filaments and wires, just at a larger scale?

The term most commonly used now to describe this disturbing clotting phenomenon is “amyloidosis.”

The proof, as they say, is in the pudding. Many embalmers worldwide, such as Richard Hirschman, John O’Looney, and Laura Jeffery, have been collecting these alien-like growths in countless vials since the “vaccines” first rolled out.

And not only are these formations still being pulled from the deceased, and not only are they still being pulled from the living as well, but they’re even reportedly growing outside the body too…

According to Dr. Jane Ruby , the board-certified embalmer of 20+ years, Richard Hirschman has witnessed these formations growing in vials after just a few days:

“He put some of these pieces of this white fibrous clot material in vials, and he came back a couple of days later to add some other materials. He puts them in formalin in little plastic containers, he puts them in a lab refrigerator. And when he came back two or three days later, they’re three to four times the size… on their own, in formalin, with nothing else in there. Self-replicating nanoparticles.”

Sounds like something out of a Sci-Fi movie, and it’s Dr. Ruby’s contention - as well as the contention of many others - that there is an undeniable link between these visually similar parasite-like aggregates and the micro/nano-scale wires, filaments, and tubules.

But what is that link?

Blue fiber-optic style filaments were repeatedly found in blood samples by Dr. David Nixon.

Perhaps we need to take a step back.

Remember those reports of MAC addresses emanating from graveyards? At the time, they seemed like the claims of uninformed ‘citizen journalists’ not knowing what they were doing or seeing.

But of course, there are highly intelligent autodidacts in this world, and not all of them need to be anointed Experts™ to be taken seriously. And there have been controlled experiments assessing the apparent signals emanating from the injected.

So, if we assume that these growths can continue their growth post-mortem and outside the body, could they be growing in the buried bodies of the injected? Could they also be related to some intrabody hybrid perpetual nanonetwork?

According to one sensationalist ‘anon,’ the reports of signals emanating from graveyards may just be linked to the perpetual growth of these calamari clots.

Not only that, but the anonymous online poster even claimed that these growths were their own “full-fledged lifeform” that grows rapidly once the body decomposes.

Claiming to be a Swiss scientist working alongside PHD postgrads and tenured professionals, the mysterious poster warned that those who died after receiving the injections should never be buried, rather cremated, because the calamari clots continue developing inside corpses, going as far as to “eat the meat and bones.”

“DIG UP a corpse of a vaccinated death after a month and you will see the entire fucking body is a giant network of those things.”

The anonymous poster went on to explain how to ‘verify’ these claims by conducting two experiments, one in which calamari clot samples could be inserted inside a small dead animal, and then buried in a plastic container full of soil.

After a month, claimed the anon, you would find that “the entire dead animal was used as food and that the life form has taken plant-like roots in the soil.”

Sound insane?

While we’ve yet to see any corroboration of these findings (could the calamari clots actually seep outside buried caskets?), there’s certainly something otherworldly going on here.

From strange fibers and tendrils at the micro-scale to unprecedented growths clogging veins and arteries, we are all truly in uncharted territory.

Truth, as they say, is stranger than fiction…

Share

Interestingly, the anonymous poster repeatedly urged that the corpses of the injected NOT be buried, but cremated, to prevent these growths from continuing to develop.

Oddly enough, cremation has appeared to increase in frequency since the rollout of the COVID injections. But that, of course, could simply be due to the fact that there is an ongoing cover-up of excess mortality, not some concerted effort to curtail the preternatural spread of alien parasites that “did not originate from Earth.”

Alien parasites and hybrid lifeforms aside, one thing is undeniably true about these growths. They are not blood clots, and they do not have any of the typical characteristics associated with blood clots.

Various researchers across the globe have been quietly obtaining samples of these things, assessing their composition and anatomy through a range of different tests.

What they find is nothing short of terrifying.

Mike Adams, better known as “The Health Ranger,” was one of the first to perform analyses on these strange formations back in 2022. Using Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry, Adams discovered that these structures were extremely low in key elements found in living biological tissue, such as magnesium, iron, potassium, calcium, and the trace minerals copper and zinc.

However, these same structures were abnormally high in electrically conductive elements, lending credence to the theory that they may somehow be aggregating from, or directly/indirectly linked to, smaller materials used in circuitry and electronics.

Given these alarming findings, Adams drew multiple conclusions…

What’s even more disturbing than the apparent elemental composition of these structures, perhaps, is what has been observed under the microscope.

Mike Adams was also among the first to make his microscopy public, noting some very distinct features of these non-clot clots.

If you look closely, you’ll notice what can only be described with the naked eye as some sort of metallic wire or filament.

What the hell is growing inside people?

Whatever is happening, there does appear to be some good news: people are waking up. While many in the medical community tried hard to deny these structures, initially dismissing them as ‘chicken fat clots,’ this pathetic attempt has largely failed.

Now, we have other researchers drawing upon Adams’ work, assessing other aspects of these never-before-seen structures, including their anomalous protein profiles and amino acid prevalence.

Not to mention, countless comments across YouTube demonstrating the devastating effects of these freakish formations.

Where it gets particularly interesting (and even more terrifying) is when you compare what we’re seeing to known nanowires and microfibers in the scientific literature.

Below, we see what these ‘calamari clots’ look like under a scanning electron microscope (SEM):

The fibrous, thread-like structure is unequivocally clear.

Now, compare these magnified images of the calamari structures to those of nano-sized and micro-sized wires, which have many critical applications in nanoelectronics, biological sensors, drug delivery systems, and more:

While there are certainly striking similarities, that alone doesn’t mean these are the same type of structure, but it’s certainly something worth noting.

What’s also worth noting is the sheer plethora of other researchers, scientists, and laypersons across the globe who have shared similar findings. That is, despite the obvious variance across batches, vials, and ‘vaccine’ compositions.

Again, could “mRNA” simply be a Trojan horse for some kind of installable, self-assembling nanocircuitry system?

In this case, we use ‘circuitry’ loosely, because these aren’t your typical silicon-based electronics, just at a much smaller scale. No, these are more along the lines of a 2001 Charles Lieber “liquid computing” typology.

Now, this is not to say that all of the vials and batches, or even a majority, contained such technology.

However, it’s again worth pointing out that despite the obviously massive variation between and within these vials and batches, many people have seen the same kinds of things.

Some of the more controversial findings were published in a longitudinal study not so long ago, authored by two unlikely individuals who endured serious attacks for their alleged lack of credentials.

But then again, who exactly is qualified to make sense of such hyperadvanced, Sci-Fi-level engineering that exceeds the norms and bounds of established science?

If these structures are, in fact, biohybrid and self-assembling, a reproductive endocrinologist may just be a prime candidate to observe that process.

And who better to help situate that work within a larger Transhumanist framework than an expert in psycholinguistics and the control mechanisms of propaganda?

The main researcher in this study, Dr. Young Mi Lee, claims that what we may be witnessing, in at least some of these samples, are “Biohybrid Magnetic Robots.” This could help explain their seemingly autonomous movement, their quasi-synthetic natures, and the functions they appear to be carrying out.

However, what seems to evade explanation is the observation that these anomalous entities are also reproducing.

That’s right, reproducing, or at least in a plant-like sense.

After almost two years in incubation - with nothing but distilled water - Dr. Young Mi Lee observed this:

Sprouts, buds, and bubbles.

What to make of this?

It truly is like some sort of quasi-plant lifeform all its own. Of course, if we view it through the lens of nanotechnology and known structures throughout the literature, this type of propagation is not that far-fetched at all.

For starters, bubbles at various scales are well-established and have numerous applications across scientific and medical domains.

As for the larger fibers that apparently birth these bubbles, a brief search utilizing Grok 3 provides two likely reasons:

“Recreate structures like blood vessels or muscles”?

It makes you wonder. What if the ultimate Transhumanist goal is not simply to gradually build a biohybrid system within the human body?

What if the goal is more than some eventual fully-functioning intracorporeal network, but rather, a completely new Transhuman?

And imagine, if these ‘calamari clots’ are somehow tied to self-assembling micro- or nanostructures, their continued development throughout the body is almost like its own biosynthetic electrochemical circulatory system.

Maybe that crazy ‘Swiss Anon’ was actually onto something?

At this point, it almost seems that if you can fathom it - even in your most outlandish, dystopian dreams - then somebody has already attempted it. Even more, somebody has probably already partially succeeded in creating it, given what is already clearly stated in the scientific corpus.

Still, it’s hard to elucidate what’s actually going on here.

Every discovery seems to engender more questions than answers, and it doesn’t help that many people are still firmly entrenched in denial and deflection.

With that mindset, with that steadfast refusal to face previous incredible possibilities, are we any better than those who antagonized critics of the “safe & effective”?

At the very least, we should trust our instincts. Trust our eyes, trust our guts, and see with clear vision the common thread.

What is that common thread, you ask?

Easy. It’s the thread itself, in all its gossamer, thick, rough, smooth, glossy, translucent, opaque, absolutely bewildering and chilling forms to date…

Share