Laura Garcia
1dEdited

I left this comment on Sayer Ji’s substack about his research around how the Epstein Files reveal Gates et al and Epstein’s setting in place the financial structures for the essentially planned pandemic….

The comment is potentially relevant to the “clots” if you consider what Charles Lieber and Robert Langer were up to…and that is before we get into the whole Internet of Bio Nano Things connections to Gates et al. Sorry for the length of the comment here.

Sigh….such deep rabbit holes! Thanks for your contributions.

Here’s the comment…

Sayer….when I did my research way back at the start of the pandemic, focusing on Moderna and the players….I came across an article from 2017 in Stat News that gave me pause.

Have a look and note certain things reported here in 2017:

https://www.statnews.com/2017/01/10/moderna-trouble-mrna/

1) The article is reporting out on what happened at the JP Morgan Health Conference in the year the article was written and the prior year….

JPMorgan….the bank tagged for its associations with Epstein.

2) Moderna had, since its inception, failed to deliver on its promise to investors that the mRNA technology would revolutionize medicine.

3) Safe to assume there were concerns about continuing to finance this dream that mRNA technology could allow mankind to engineer its own evolution. The tech sector has been enthralled with the theory behind mRNA technology basically believing it could allow them to treat it like “software.”

4) Clinical trials using mRNA in a bid to create a product caused too much harm. Struggling in 2017 how to find a safe means of delivering the mRNA Hmmmm…but didn’t the “experts” claim that the safe delivery had been tested adequately, yada, yada, yada….um, you can’t speed up time. Fact.

5) Moderna in 2017 appears to have pivoted to vaccines….even as a former Moderna employee candidly admits that vaccines are a loss leader in the industry.

That is, a struggling biotech company is investing in a product that likely will not deliver it from its financial woes….UNLESS?!?! You know the rest of the story…big infusions of cash compliments of the structure you detail in your research…

6) Notice how there is mention of four vaccines in the pipeline….three are named, but then they reference a “secret” one.

Again, things that make you go….Hmmmm….

7) AND note how the article ends….Bancel has the audacity to say….

“I’m sure that five years from now we’ll look at 2017 as the inflection point that Moderna went for a liftoff,” he said at Monday’s presentation. “We have a chance to transform medicine, and we won’t quit until we are done and we have impacted patients.”

Wow! Just wow! And there it is folks for those who want to see.

And here is the thing….I’m pretty sure that if we look closer….they not only designed this whole thing for the transfer of wealth…BUT they also set up certain mechanisms to actually use it as a giant clinical trial to help them advance their previous technology.

Have a look at my substack on the vaccine cards….I got curious about why they were tracking in detail with the vaccine cards and what purpose that might serve….

https://lauragarcia.substack.com/p/what-about-those-vaccine-cards?r=yzi9x&utm_medium=ios

My guess…Palantir and Thiel (who has been identified as having some connections to Epstein) were part of the set up to capitalize on the data using AI to try to further the technology which thus far has been deadly and pretty harmful for many.

Finally, I suspect not all lots were the same and the global vaccination campaign included different formulations and may very well have included some lots to test Charles Lieber’s work which ties partly into the push for the Internet of bionano things. What better way to hide potential adverse effects relative to THAT technology.

And worth noting who initially funded Moderna and his ties and past role in the WEF….Noubar Afayen and his firm Flagship Engineering. Worth taking a peak at his 2014 WEF Emerging Technologies Report when he was chair of that sector of the WEF.

Notice that they are talking about brain/computer interface technologies. Charles Lieber made his critical discovery/research in 2014 regarding how to use nanowires in one’s system. And when he was scooped up by the FBI (removing him from public view under claims about IRS while msm and others proclaiming….nothing to see here, and definitely not related to Covid…the lady doth protest too much?!) he was working on how to deliver the nanotechnology by way of injectables!

https://www3.weforum.org/docs/GAC/2014/WEF_GAC_EmergingTechnologies_TopTen_Brochure_2014.pdf

Also worth noting that Lieber was working with Robert Langer of MIT who is one of the original founders of Moderna. They were working on biodigital convergence stuff like cyborg tissues.

I also did a substack on the mystery of Charles Lieber’s?!?!

https://substack.com/@lauragarcia/note/p-117441142?r=yzi9x&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

So many dots to connect….

Thank you for your efforts around the Epstein files. To be honest, I haven’t had the stomach to dig in there as what I learned during COVID and the losses I endured set me back on my heels.

Safe to say as this video summary indicates and many had already discerned….covid was, in large part, about the transfer of enormous amounts of wealth to the already dominant financial and tech sector.

Needless to say, based on my research and having already been a victim of big pharma’s and the FDA’s deceit, I did not take the COVID jab. Sadly, despite warning my mom….the fear covid mongering got the better of her, she took the jab and died from it. Horrific story….

I remain committed to transparency and accountability. The destruction in Gates wake due to his supposed philanthropic efforts is unacceptable.

As I note before, my education experience relative to Gates had me following the $$$$$….

And I do think it is important to look at the finance guys in the shadows…working the plan. It continues to amaze me when the dots get revealed and connections made the complexity (and yet simplicity in many respects) of the entire infrastructure….controlled by a small percentage of individuals who appear to not be accountable to anyone. And far too many see them as philanthropic heroes.

My state’s “savior” ties directly into Gates and reveals just how deep and wide the control grid is…at global, federal and state level.

https://lauragarcia.substack.com/p/tech-overlord-roux-of-the-northeast?r=yzi9x&utm_medium=ios

***Thankfully, I actually did not trust Gates et al when the pandemic broke because I had been intensely researching his and big tech’s education “reform” efforts in my state which were decimating our education system. Following the money and seeing their playbook on that front had me suspicious of the pandemic and the solutions they would sell us.

P.S. Are you familiar with “Web 3”?

16h

I am a blood donor volunteer for an NGO named,"Safe Blood",and they seek to keep unvacced blood separate from vacced blood. This org.has not been able to even dialogue with indivudual state blood donor reps - from every state. That is, blood donations a ross America are being tightly controlled by mafioso types that do not want ANY mention of differences in our blood - specifically in relation to vaccines,and these blood gatekeepers realize that if there is "safe blood" then what is all the rest??? I think this blood mafioso is in control of all 50 states. Needs research!

