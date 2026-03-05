The First COMPREHENSIVE Breakdown of the "Anomalous Intravascular Casts" (AICs)
Take the deep dive, if you dare...
Just recently, I made a brief post linking to the first comprehensive study of the strange “calamari clots” being pulled from both dead and living since the mass rollout of the C-19 nanoweapon injections.
Despite multiple worldwide surveys from the likes of Tom Haviland, despite embalmers, funeral directors, endovascular specialists, and other medical professionals seeing these, despite people across the globe who know friends and family who have died as a result of these, many people still remain firmly in denial.
Let’s get one thing straight: these aren’t blood clots. They aren’t chicken fat clots. And they’re not forming postmortem.
And, given that anomalous microclots have been found in 100% of those injected with the nanoweapon, they’re clearly developing in many people as I type this sentence.
How many people are ticking time bombs? How many people will survive, their bodies keeping these small clots from forming into the larger fibrous structures?
Impossible to say, but what we can say with certainty is that we’ve never seen a pathology like this.
But here’s the good news. The good news, according to Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, and others, is that nattokinase is highly effective in dissolving these ‘things’ at the micro level.
The bad news is, if they continue to develop and reach the ‘calamari clot’ stage, the prognosis is not nearly as rosy.
If you’re a regular reader of my Substack, you know that my articles can get pretty dark. I tend to be one of those ‘fringe’ guys, even when discussing things that are largely accepted in medical dissident circles. I’m not always right, but I’m always willing to put my head on the chopping block if I think there’s more than meets the eye.
Which is why, for a while now, I’ve been exploring what is still a taboo subject within such circles.
I’m talking nanotech. Not just nanotech, because technically, lipid nanoparticles are nanotech. No, what I’m referring to is the kind of sophisticated, almost extraterrestrial nanotech that may one day seamlessly interconnect within the broader Transhumanist IoBNT framework.
It’s the kind of weird, undisclosed, self-assembling phenomena found in injection vials, solutions, and bodily fluids since the rollout of the nanoweapons in December of 2020.
And the crazy thing is, many of the “embodiments” that researchers across the world have observed are actually disclosed in the patents, particularly Moderna’s.
Again, if you’re a regular reader of my Substack, you already know this. Heck, many of you have brought numerous alarming patents to my attention, particularly an insightful reader and researcher, John.
So with that said, if we’re seeing never-before-seen ‘calamari clots’ developing inside people, it stands to reason that they may be somehow related to the never-before-seen micro- and nanoscale structures observed in the vials, solutions, and bodily fluids of the injected.
“mmRNA,” you say? Well…
It’s more than that, a lot more than that, and I’d be naïve and foolish if I didn’t say that I believe that the various patent “embodiments” were injected into various samples of the public, across the world, across different batches and vials.
Point is, we could on and on and on about this, because it’s clear that “mRNA” or “mmRNA” is far more than what we’ve been told, and when the Moderna patent above contains such things, and when the Gates Foundation partners with Moderna, and when Bill Gates himself tells you that lipid nanoparticles are “very self-assembling,” you should probably listen!
But hey, I’m sure all of these anomalies observed in vials, solutions, and bodily fluids, and backed by patents, are just contaminants and salt/cholesterol crystals…
But back to the point.
This stuff is happening, it’s real, and the very peculiar white tensile clots-that-aren’t-clots are screaming for us to look deeper.
So let’s do just that. Let’s dive deeper into the recent, most comprehensive-to-date research of these anomalous large fibrous structures…
Funded by New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science (NZDSOS) and conducted by New Zealand researchers, the preprint study confirms a lot of what we’ve known, while also providing clarity on some of the more technical minutiae of these formations.
Termed anomalous intravascular casts (AICs), these structures clearly exhibit many unique characteristics.
Again, to refute the common refrain, these are not ‘chicken fat’ or ‘jelly’ clots, and they are not developing after death like typical postmortem coagula.
The authors of the study do a good job of addressing this misconception (and lie), one that is parroted by mainstream gatekeepers and uttered by the “fully vaccinated” so that they can live in comfortable denial.
The truth is, these are wholly distinct, and anyone who tells you otherwise is either misinformed, lying, and/or exhibiting a classic cognitive defense mechanism.
No ifs, ands, or buts about it.
To put it simply, nothing we can look up in some medical textbook will account for the structures growing inside the jabbed. They’re never-before-seen, and they only started being seen after the injections rolled out, not after a supposed coronavirus hit the scene.
But it gets ever more interesting.
Because what good would research on these structures be if it only focused on their morphology?
This is where a nuanced elemental analysis comes into play…
As you might imagine, the inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) revealed that these formations are inherently different than anything seen before that could remotely be described as a blood clot.
This is akin to what Mike Adams found in his own ICP-MS analysis, which led him to conclude that each structure is “almost entirely lacking key marker elements that would be present in human blood (such as iron and potassium) yet shows significantly higher concentrations of elements that are used in electronics and circuitry.”
He even noted a “repeating structure on a wire-looking protrusion… connected to the clot.”
Although the New Zealand researchers did not note anomalous wire-like structures, they did reach a similar overall conclusion about the white fibrous formations.
In other words, the absolute and relative prevalence of expected elements was all outta whack. Typical thrombi are dominated by fibrin and proteins derived from platelets. As a result, they have significantly more sulfur and nitrogen than was observed in the ‘calamari clots.’
As for clots that occur after death? They usually contain sedimented blood and serum makeup that are not low in sulfur or high in phosphorus.
The breakdown is as follows:
So what does all this mean?
To be quite honest, it still doesn’t tell us much, other than that these are nothing we’ve ever seen before - “a discrete and atypical clot entity forming during life rather than a variant of ordinary post-mortem coagulum.”
Even following the third and final part of the study, a protein or proteomic characterization, the researchers had to limit themselves in their inferences and conclusions.
What would really be interesting is some kind of observational research that could observe these things actually growing inside people, from the smallest scale observable.
Or how about in vitro?
Like, say, on the nano-scale?
Could that actually be performed? Is that even possible?
Again, it seems like the deeper we dig, the more questions than answers we have. What is alarming, but not all that surprising, is the fact that when the microclots develop to the point of anomalous intravascular casts (AICs), they become “structurally abnormal and functionally resistant to degradation.”
Besides explicit statements, the New Zealand researchers also hint at many aspects of these structures that I, and others, have suspected for quite some time.
For instance, in their 3rd part on Proteomic Characterization, the authors write the following:
For a while now, many of us have been wondering how people could possibly be walking around with these things growing inside them, completely unaware and asymptomatic.
Others have speculated that these structures “harvest” resources from inside the vascular system.
Whatever exactly is going on here, there appears to be a symbiotic relationship. And symbiotic, obviously, not in the beneficial sense, but in the parasitic sense.
Which is why many people have linked these structures to biohybrid parasite-like entities, some even going as far as to say that they “did not originate from Earth.”
However you want to characterize them, they’re clearly, quite literally, the common thread in so many injection-induced pathologies.
The researchers do a great job of breaking this down:
So now we have to ask ourselves, what happens next?
While hopefully research like this will spur on further, more illuminating research, what can we do in the meantime? What do we do if the blood supply of the Red Cross is tainted and people are spreading this stuff to the uninjected?
What do we do if our worst fears are realized, and the early-stage microclots act like infectious prions as part of “a new blood-borne systemic amyloidosis”?
What if we’re all at risk?
I don’t want to fear-monger, but we have to at least consider the possibility, because many of the things happening today we would have dismissed summarily just a short half-decade or so ago.
Wherever you stand on this issue, however far you’re willing to plumb these dark depths, at least hold onto the light of honesty. The light of Truth & Hope.
Are there medical protocols, naturopathic treatments, and/or complementary approaches that can treat these “anomalous intravascular casts”?
I don’t know, but I suggest we strap on our big boy pants and throw on our tinfoil thinking caps, because Toto? I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore…
Paper 1 (Morphology):
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202601.1846/v1
Paper 2 (Elemental Analysis):
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202601.2149/v1
Paper 3 (Proteomics):
https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202601.2319/v1
