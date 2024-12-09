There’s good reason to #MAHA

Everywhere you look, you can see it. From the food dyes in your kids’ cereals to the particulates in the air, injections in your arms, and the big players who just don’t care, it’s there.

A dismissal of health and wellness. But really, an attack on it.

Convenience is killing us because convenience in today’s age of sleepwalkers and ne'er-do-wells means ignorance. And when you have ignorance, you have an army at evil’s disposal.

While it’s inarguable that health & wellness have been going down the tubes with anomalous increases in all kinds of new diagnoses for decades, the recent past is especially telling.

Something has happened recently that is surely adding to health problems. All of us here know it, accept it, and talk about it.

While the MSM tells us it’s “long COVID” at every turn.

That’s the obvious blanket excuse, even though “long COVID” didn’t start to gain prominence until the COVID jabs were rolled out.

coincidence, I’m sure

Yes, so-called Post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) exists in some people, but is that really what’s going on here?

Isn’t it interesting that this condition is said to stem from the spike protein in the virus, but mRNA injections, which also purportedly lead to the spikes, are never implicated?

Well, not implicated if you’re dishonest or clueless (aka The Experts™)

Good thing many of us stopped listening to them a long time ago!

Because it turns out, according to reputable research, that 70% of these “long COVID” cases are in fact due to the “safe & effective.”

But don’t tell ChatGPT that…

“Produced temporarily,” you say? In a “much smaller and more controlled” quantity?

Fortunately, there are many ways to show that the injections, not the supposed virus, are causing most of these issues…

Disabilities are going up.

November 2024 just hit an all-time high according to data from the Current Population Survey (CPS) by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). That’s nearly 800,000 more people reported as disabled than in October of this year.

This new all-time high represents an increase over the previous all-time high from summer 2023.

Not surprisingly, the sharp slope increase in disability is even more pronounced among the civilian labor force. In other words, those most pressured to get injected.

But of course, the excuses are already circulating.

‘It’s because workplaces are helping the disabled return to the workforce more readily.’

‘It’s because people are lying about being disabled, firmly entrenched in the Plandemic couch potato mindset.’

‘It’s because claims are easy to get approved.’

Even though the BLS information is based on a survey and has nothing to do with claims

‘Heck, it’s an aftereffect of the COVID-Era business closures, which led people who would otherwise work with disabilities to now consider themselves disabled and unable to work.’

‘It’s because everybody has lingering COVID!!’

Whatever your explanation, ignore the concomitant evidence. Ignore when the graphs started really taking off. Especially as it pertains to the precise date of the “vaccine” rollout and its undeniable relationship with formerly rare adverse events…

Share

The truth is, if people don’t want to see it, they won’t.

And many people don’t. Not yet at least. Or at least not the full picture, especially when gatekeeper AI systems are modulating reality.

While the increase in reported disabilities can be partly attributed to changes in people’s perceptions emerging from the Preplanned COVID PSYOP, it’s best to go to the numbers.

But first, let’s look at the actual questions used by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Population Survey (CPS).

Here’s how they assess disability:

Sure, people definitely exaggerate and lie, especially in the age of double-masked, hypoxic hypochondriacs.

But what about the actual disability claims ?

If you look at data from Social Security’s Disability Program over the past ~15 years, you’ll see an important statistic. The ratios of awarded claims to filed claims from 2021-2023 are actually some of the lowest.

Interestingly, the “termination rate” during these years is markedly higher than many of the other years, meaning benefits stopped due to things like medical recovery, returning to work, reaching retirement age, or death.

So it’s not as if people are gaming the system like never before. If anything, disabled people are dying, they’re giving up on applications, and they’re facing a differently structured system overall, impacted by myriad economic, demographic, and policy changes in this collapsing world.

Perhaps people aren’t filing claims because their jobs have shifted to low-labor remote work since the Plandemic?

We should also remember that there are still millions of applications pending, so the full picture eludes us. After all, the bureaucratic sludge of the system has never been thicker than in just recent years.

And for people who just want to put everything at the feet of the Almighty Coronavirus, that’s likely hogwash.

In other words, many of the disabilities, diseases, and deaths associated with “COVID” are due to something else.

So when you see articles and videos finally acknowledging excess morbidity and mortality (but attributing it to COVID) you know the coverup is on…

But speaking of excess death and disease, how are insurance companies taking this?

By now, we’ve all heard of the recent UnitedHealthcare CEO assassination, which is a rabbit hole all its own.

People all across the world have expressed their opinions - quite vociferously - about how the Medical Establishment has abused and marginalized those they know and love.

The grievances are truly countless.

But did the insurance companies know?

How much did they know? And why didn’t they do anything about it? More specifically, what policy changes have they made as a result?

And most importantly, what active role did they play in the mass administration of the democidal injection?

Well, looking back to when it all began…

But hey, what’s a few extra coffins?

No reason to stop the train and hold back progress for everyone else, right? After all, We Are All In This Together™.

Why should we slow the “speed of science” when lives are hanging on the edge?

Because of some anti-vaxxer bigots who don’t trust The Science™?

No, we have to follow the plan and do as we’re told. A plan - in case you didn’t know - to have mRNA in all injections.

Pretty fun, eh?

Fortunately, there is some good news, so I won’t doom ad infinitum here.

Personally, I’ve never seen so many people coming to their senses. Even if they don’t think the mRNA rollout is a highly engineered death program, they’re at least questioning the jabs - “vaccines” in general.

And, in the spirit of celebrating even the smallest of victories, I again personally see people exploring other ‘conspiracy theories,’ that will one day lead them down the rabbit hole of the COVID shots.

And then, of course, you have the sleepwalkers.

Many of them are this way because frankly, they got lucky. They haven’t had any side effects yet. This could mean a number of things. Perhaps, health problems stemming from the jabs are to come. Perhaps, these people are asymptomatic timebombs with crazy amyloid structures ballooning in their arteries.

Or perhaps, they received what essentially amounted to a placebo. The vial wasn’t stored properly, handled properly, or lost potency in transit.

Or maybe, just maybe, they got an actual placebo.

While this is good news for many, it also points to what many of us suspected from the beginning.

This was a Mass Experiment.

I’ve said this in many other articles, but it’s worth repeating. I don’t think the explosion in AI, the Climate Alarmism culls, the mRNA worship, and the Identity Hysteria are happening simultaneously by coincidence.

This is all part of a larger framework that I know most of you recognize. But for a vast swath of the population, talk of Transhumanists and New World Orders is still formally filed and untouched in the ‘conspiracy theory’ cabinet of their brains.

They simply won’t touch it with a 10-foot pole. Unless, of course, that pole has a needle attached to it…

But I digress (as I often do), because I often get lost in this stuff.

In my mind, it’s the single biggest problem facing humanity, especially when you connect common threads and stare unflinchingly into that abyss.

It’s absolutely massive, like seeing the surface of a calm ocean for the first time, not realizing there’s an entire universe beneath it.

Nooks, crannies, stygian trenches - how can we ever know it all?

We can’t. At least not individually, but together, in a real sense, not the manufactured COVID-slogan sense, we can approach a higher level.

I feel that we’re doing it.

The same intuitions that told me that the COVID Era was bullshit, that the shots were deadly (before I even researched), and that a dozen other ‘conspiracy theories’ are actually true, is now telling me that we’re making headway like never before.

At the risk of being too optimistic, I’ll carry that with me.

Because Christmas is coming, and while others are salivating like Pavlovian puppets over the prospect of newer, brighter, better things, I’m simply praying for the largely unseen.

In hope, I guess, that they’ll see it too…

Share