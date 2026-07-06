Everybody was talking about it, and then nobody was.

For those of you who had the unfortunate experience of reading some of the most disgusting files, you already know, but for many people, the tranches were reduced to partisan finger-pointing and mere pedophilia.

Still, at the time, questions abounded. One loomed heavier than others…

After nearly 3.5 million batches were released, there were still apparently many more in the shadows. When would they be released? What would they reveal? How many more convenient redactions would there be to purportedly ‘protect the victims’?

“The DOJ said it identified over 6 million potentially responsive pages but is releasing only about 3.5 million after review and redactions… “This raises questions as to why the rest are being withheld.”

But is anybody surprised?

If you look at the history of the MSM, which has unapologetically pushed bioweapons on the populace, you shouldn’t be surprised that the entire ‘Epstein Story’ would be buried after only enough was put out to appease the public palate.

They whetted it a bit, pointed to certain figures, but ignored the disturbing overall Satanic Transhumanist thread.

And when we asked why no formal charges were happening - as you can expect - the MSM gave us their whitewash excuses: (1) statute of limitations, and (2) lack of “credible evidence.”

Again, none of this is shocking.

Previously, we’ve learned how major networks refused to cover stories in the past related to Epstein. We’ve even seen how they actively suppress and deflect, either blaming others for their lack of ‘interest’ in heinous things or saying that they never knew a thing.

In one case, an ABC News anchor, Amy Robach, even said that her network “quashed" a story about Prince Andrew (recently linked to Pizza Express) and an alleged victim due to threats from the Royal Family.

“The Palace found out and threatened us a million different ways."

Sadly, this isn’t too far-fetched at all.

One merely needs to consider the fact that Prince Charles himself reportedly “sought advice from late BBC star and sexual abuser Jimmy Savile.”

If you’ve never heard of Savile, I’ll paint you a picture: Basically, a demon in human flesh.

Which brings us to the current situation.

Where are the other 2.5 million fucking files? What’s behind the redactions? What’s being hidden?

If Epstein’s network was intertwined worldwide, as deeply and broadly as we’ve seen, then it’s almost certain that higher-ups in the MSM were at least associated with the sicko, whether or not they visited his island, ranch, or other lovely locations.

Share

But let’s ask ourselves.

Are these valid reasons? Given what many sleuths and tireless Truth warriors have uncovered, shouldn’t something be done? Shouldn’t there be more urgency? Shouldn’t there be a way to protect victims and also pursue justice?

Or, should we all just accept that if it is as bad and widespread and up to the tippy top echelons of power as it seems, we’re never going to get what we want, because that would essentially be the criminals turning themselves in!

How about just the redactions on the files we do have?

The primary legal basis for the DOJ’s redactions on the 3.5 million files thus far is as follows:

Protect personally identifiable information of victims or their families.

Remove child sexual abuse materials or explicit content.

Redact depictions of death, physical abuse, or injury.

Apply standard legal privileges (i.e., “deliberative process privilege”).

Protect other private individuals’ information when a disclosure would constitute a “clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

And their reasons for not releasing the remaining 2.5 million files?

Basically, the same type of explanations: depictions of violence/injury/abuse, “privileged” materials, unrelated materials, and, in the case of this tranche, duplicate documents.

Now, I don’t know about you, but it’s easy to see how this legalese can be skewed to fit any agenda, to establish a “legal basis” that favors the power structure.

In fact, let’s cut the bullshit. We know it’s happening.

People are under the gun, some are corrupt, some have good intentions but are being threatened, and some are literal Satanic Pedovores. To name a few.

Remember how we were told an actual “Epstein client list” was sitting on a desk waiting for review and then later told it didn’t exist?

Remember when certain individuals seemed to totally reverse their stance on the Epstein (not) suicide when they assumed their positions of power?

Evidently, Epstein is a sore subject…

Or maybe just one that gets you killed. Which is probably why Epstein & co. have been protected across presidential administrations, political divides, and decades.

He even visited the White House at least 17 times during a single administration.

Needless to say, it’s easy to get dispirited.

If we’re looking for some magical savior to make it all happen, bring it all out, and put the most powerful people in the world under the gun, that’s not going to happen. But, we could certainly use multiple magical saviors!

Especially now.

With all things “Iran” occupying the MSM’s bandwidth these days, it’s incumbent upon us to bring up every little morsel of news around all things “Epstein.” We need to push it back into the public consciousness because we know unless we do, the power structure will never be forced to cover it.

But I know what you’re thinking. Will it make a difference? Why even bother? Will it even make a tiny dent?

Hard to say, but I’ll keep doing my part and bringing it up, even if at times it feels like Sisyphus and his boulder…

If you’re interested in this topic and can stomach it, I’ve written fairly extensively on the Files.

You can see some of my previous articles here: