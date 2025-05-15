The Newest Form of Warfare May Be The Most Insidious of All…

It’s easy to point to the external. After all, the technology is terrifying and awesome. Nuclear warheads capable of threatening civilization as we know it. Directed energy weapons, with powers that many people still deny or don’t know.

Hypersonic missiles, advanced drones, and robotics - a world of accelerative powers and mind-warping lethality.

But what about the internal?

What about that weaponry that does not trigger mutually assured destruction, does not even raise so much as a finger in protest from the vast majority of the populace or its leaders?

What about the smallest battlefield of all…

Now, you may look at these images and dismiss them or cast an incredulous eye or think that they could somehow be explained away as the odd, undisclosed properties of these rushed and experimental COVID-19 “vaccines” - but certainly that doesn’t make them weaponry?

Certainly, that doesn’t make them some kind of stealth, Trojan-horse plan to hook however many viable people up to a greater bio-nano network??

That would be crazy talk…

If you’ve been following my work, you know I’ve already written extensively on this concerning the various weird findings inside the injections, noting their striking similarities to the electrochemical neuro- and micro-connections in the literature.

But before we talk about whether this is scalable on a mass scale outside the laboratory setting, it’s important to acknowledge the very real and sordid history of government experimentations.

On the unwitting populace.

In trusted institutions all across the world, especially in the United States…

“[The] government actually did carry out on [American] citizens experiments involving radiation… thousands of government-sponsored experiments did take place at hospitals, universities and military bases around [the] nation… to understand the effects of radiation exposure on the human body… Scientists injected plutonium into 18 patients without their knowledge …. [and] exposed indigent cancer patients to excessive doses of radiation, a treatment … carried out on precisely those citizens who count most on the government for its health — the destitute and the gravely ill.”

Of course, as heinous as this and others like it, such as the Tuskegee Experiment, were, the injection of plutonium is a far cry from the injection of nanoparticles and self-assembling nano-micro technologies for larger control grids.

But then again, it’s not like this idea is anything new. The history of ‘nano’ goes way further back than many people truly understand, and the work of Lissa Johnson, Daniel Broudy, and David A. Hughes makes this very clear.

And almost 40 years after this fact, we saw the DoD (which played a large role in Operation Warp Speed) disclose in its 1996 annual report the “operational use” of a “sterile all-type artificial blood substitute.”

Now, while a whole blood cell itself isn’t nanoscale, its components, such as hemoglobin molecules, membranes, and ion channels, certainly are.

And by 2023, DARPA decided to finally let the general public know about this 27-year-old creation. With, of course, a typical disingenuous understatement.

In other words, whatever is publicly disclosed is decades behind what they’ve been doing! (as should be known by everyone by now)

Remember, not all weapons are simply about killing.

That’s collateral in many cases, but the end goal, the larger goal, is a new form of coercion. Control. Dominion over every conceivable facet of the human condition. Transhumanism. All without the target ever even knowing…

All, frankly, without most of the co-conspirators even knowing.

All in the name of that little thing we love called “The Greater Good.”

The worst part is, you don’t need to look far to find all sorts of frightening cooperatives, consortia, and joint exercises allegedly in the name of defending against evil and preserving human freedoms and liberties through scientific breakthroughs.

Ostensibly, that’s a good thing.

Ostensibly, you should roll up your sleeves and take it proudly…

Merely consider Symposium C: Bio-Inspired Nanoscale Hybrid Systems, a 2003 technical report sponsored by the US Air Force and co-authored by none other than Pfizer, featuring more than 100 research projects across the world combining “natural nano-systems (biomolecules) and artificial nano-sized species” - everything from nanocrystal antennas for controlling DNA to virtually sentient nanotubes for God-knows-what other bioelectronic uses.

Could these technologies, which were well underway decades ago, be introduced into the human body in mass? In how many vials and batches? How would they be differentiated from location and across pharmaceutical companies?

How would the various storage and handling (mis)practices affect the viability of these nanostructures?

Could an “intracorporeal network of nanocommunications” succeed in some portion of the injected population? It’s not like the patents aren’t there.

And it’s not like the Military Industrial Complex can’t make it happen, at least on a small scale.

In fact, there’s been a plethora of projects associated with such reports…

If you observe the report directly above titled, Cyborgcell: Molecular-Nanoscale Circuits for Active Control of Cells, you will notice that the author is one Charles Lieber.

As you may know, I’ve previously discussed the work of Lieber, namely for his pioneering in the field of nanotubes and his early 2001 work with “liquid computing,” wherein literal nanocomputers can self-assemble from seemingly nothing.

You might also note that Charles Lieber was arrested in 2020 - right as the COVID PSYOP was kicking off - for making a “materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statement.” Namely, concerning his involvement with the Wuhan University of Technology as a “strategic scientist” and his contractual participation in China’s Thousand Talents Plan.

He was awarded handsomely for these efforts, in addition to the more than $15 million in grants he received from the National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense (DoD) since 2008.

But this is just an aside…

Because when we take all of this whiz-bang tech and next-level capability, the question remains: was it used in the COVID injections?

Has it been used in previous ‘vaccines’ or other injectable products for that matter?

Perhaps we need to look no further than a man named Ian Akyildiz and his Internet of Bio-Nano Things. As the COVID injections were being rolled out, Akyildiz most famously said in an Advanced Technology Symposium:

“The Bio-nanoscale machines are for injecting into the body… And that is going really well with these Covid vaccines. It’s going that direction. These mRNAs are nothing more than small scale, nano-scale machines. They are programmed and they are injected.”

An interesting way to describe so-called mRNA and lipid nanoparticles, don’t you think?

Almost in line with the trillion injectable, IP-addressed “nanobots” Ido Bachelet revealed to us some 12 years ago.

Even more alarming may be the alleged ‘robot arm’ that Dr. David Nixon captured, although sped up to 400x:

Could this explain the MAC address phenomenon many people have reported regarding Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)? After all, various citizen researchers as well as some controlled studies have found apparent frequencies emitting from the injected.

German researchers, Sarlangue et al., conducted a between-subjects design study, finding that 40% of injected individuals and 50% of people receiving PCR swab tests emitted alphanumeric signals corresponding to the Bluetooth frequency range. However, none of the uninjected, unswabbed individuals showed such signals.

When measured in a cave, only 2 of the 14 injected individuals appeared to emit alphanumeric signals.

It was the researchers’ conclusions that the difference in signals detected between electromagnetic environments and non-electromagnetic environments indicated that some aspect of the injected, swabbed individuals was interacting with electromagnetic radiation in the environment.

Other researchers, however, have disputed these findings.

But whatever you think of all this, the capabilities exist, it’s just - again - a matter of whether they can be scaled through the delivery mechanism of a mass injection campaign to create a functional bio-nano network.

But I’m sure this is all just normal contaminants, fibers, and crystals we’re seeing…

The funny thing about the crystal clutchers is that they’re not wrong. The nanotech literature is replete with nanocrystals that are used as substrates or biotemplates for more complicated biohybrid products - often nanoantennas.

So the crystal folks are right, just not in the way they think.

Then again, it’s often hard to think about any of this at all, because as soon as you take a deep dive, you’re basically living in the world of the imaginary. That is to say, if it can be imagined, it’s seemingly already been done.

And whether we’re all becoming living, breathing, moving cyborgs who haven’t a clue, remains to be seen.

But you can bet your bottom dollar, if they haven’t done it to the scale they want yet, they’ve got a plan to get there. Sooner rather than later.

Because Toto, I ain’t just got a feeling, I know we ain’t in Kansas no more…

