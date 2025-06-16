Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
1d

I'm not exactly sure what, but it sounds like something really scary will be happening!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan's avatar
Susan
21hEdited

Those buried in gravesites with jabs in New orleans, in Spain, in Mexico all are emitting active working bluetooth addresses to and from their graves. They died and continue serving as electromagnetic battery-type entities that can send out at least that Bluetooth address to anybody's cell phone nearby and likely can receive and store data for retrieval. Maybe its a stretch, but its partially true from what the studies revealed. Did they drain the blood or the white rubbery stretchy material from the body and fill it with formaldehyde, or did they just bury people without doing that traditional prep? All the grave sites with bluetooth signals are dated after the actual beginning of the COVID jabs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture