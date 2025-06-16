In a time and place not long ago, this all would have sounded like lunacy…

Self-assembling nanocircuits? Biohybrid micro-weaponry systems? Massive, never-before-seen ‘calamari clots’ clogging up nearly 30% of cadavers embalmed?

In some ways, it’s like one perverse aggregate of every Sci-Fi trope rolled into one. It’s like the demons decided to finally surface, only to remind us that reality is most certainly stranger than fiction.

And what you thought was fiction…

Researchers and scientists all across the world are seeing similar disturbing structures - they can’t all be crazy, can they?

They can’t all be ignoramuses, can they? Wacky conspiracy theorists?

Whether it’s electrical engineers seeing appearing and disappearing signal-modulated ‘chips’ under the microscope, or seasoned doctors witnessing synthetic assembly in real-time, these structures are as prevalent as they are complex.

Some call them substrates or templates. Increasingly intricate and ornate motherboard-like aggregates that bear no real resemblance to anything in the medical literature.

The nanotech literature, however…

Now of course, convenient explanations will always abound. We’re often told that these are just the marvelous manifestations of ‘crystals’ and ‘crystalline structures’- and frankly, this isn’t entirely inaccurate.

But first, we should recall the many things we were told were crazy, that are now self-evident (to those of us informed).

Remember when talk of ‘hydrogel’ and ‘graphene oxide’ was whacko babble?

How about “fully programmable” and “precisely controlled… self-assembled nanoparticles”?

Merely consider the many patents, particularly those from Moderna itself…

We constantly hear the term “lipid nanoparticles,” but what if these so-called nanoparticles are, in at least some batches, a trojan horse for something far beyond what we’re told?

Not merely a delivery vehicle for ‘mRNA,’ but a means to introduce countless undisclosed, not-yet-explained building blocks for integration with the human body…

After all, “particles” can refer to really anything, especially when we’re speaking about the nanoscale. From tiny computing chips to supposed swab tests with bot-like entities, the range is seemingly infinite.

But what’s it all for?

There’s no denying that when the injections rolled out worldwide, there were innumerable variables at play. Almost too many to fathom. You had factors of storage, transport, and handling. Different batches and vials, corresponding to differing rates of reported adverse events and outcomes.

You had different ‘pharmaceutical compositions,’ typically associated with new injections to ostensibly address new variants of COVID.

And making this all possible, of course, you had the scaled manufacturing processes, which could certainly account for a number of contaminants and artifacts in the vials.

They can’t, however, account for all…

Remember those comic strip sketches of the lipid nanoparticle and spike protein that made them look so trendy and cool?

Yea, me neither

Well sure, it’s true that there were cartoonish depictions of the alleged spike protein and lipid nanoparticle - they weren’t trendy and cool though that’s for sure - but what exactly were these things supposed to be, again?

Remind me what they looked like again…

Now, remind me what those lovely little LNPs look like again…

Oh, I see

But why would they be using sensor platforms?

Surely they just look alike, and even if these nano-things are somehow intelligent “self-adapting, scalable, and communicating sensor platforms,” it’s not like they’re part of some greater network or something.

It’s not like some of the jabbed are giving off signals or anything…

I mean, it’s not like the DoD played a large role in “Operation Warp Speed” and has for years (decades) been obsessed with taking over every conceivable facet of the human body and condition, especially as it pertains to ‘sensing’…

The terrifying truth of all this is that you don’t have to dig to the center of the Earth to find what could very well be going on here. Forget scientific minutiae, forget scouring through endless hours of dense technical jargon and arcane nanotech nomenclature.

All you need to do is listen to their plans, their words, and see their squirming, giddy expressions when they tell you what they want to do, what they are currently doing, and what - under our noses and skin - they have already done.

If you want a quick summary on this, it isn’t difficult…

They have the tech to build what are essentially liquid computing systems inside the human body. They have the ability to modulate and control these systems, at least to a degree I find disconcerting. They have the ability to hook these things up to greater external networks, and do what exactly, is up to the imagination…

We often hear the term ‘self-assembling,’ but perhaps it’s just being assembled by infinitesimally small ‘nanobots’ that most people can’t see because they lack the expensive, sophisticated equipment to do so.

Although as some Substackers have pointed out, the ‘bot’ may be a misnomer for what are actually self-blinking rectennas hijacked throughout our bioelectric beings.

Speaking of “nanoparticles” (as they’re euphemistically called in the literature), what about the argument that it’s all just various characteristics of biological crystalline formations at various scales?

Well, this is probably partially true as well. After all, the kind of networking we’re talking about would have to be biohybrid in nature to ensure people’s bodies properly assimilate.

According to Dr. Daniel Nagase, the apparent salt crystals show “no signs of a biologic material” and are “made up of purely carbon and oxygen and possibly hydrogen.”

Following analysis from electronic microscopy, Dr. Nagase concludes that due to the lack of nitrogen and phosphorous, the evident right-angled structures, and their unique behaviors, the ‘salt crystals’ are in fact “organized little [computer] chip structures [that] aren’t made of anything chips are normally made of.”

Interestingly, Nagase did not find any mRNA in the Pfizer and Moderna vials he investigated.

The doctor also calls into question the initial requirements for vial storage, particularly the very cold temperatures:

These temperatures are “very, very unusual because no biologic reaction requires anything more than -20[°C] to be completely frozen in time” Nagase says. He notes that what does require these ultra-cold temperatures, however, is “advanced chemistry” including “free radical reactions” and “polymerization reactions.”

So what, exactly, could some of these crystal structures be?

Again, the literature on nanotechnology may offer some answers. Merely consider what are known as ‘quantum dots,’ which are also - lo and behold - referred to as nanocrystals!

Look somewhat familiar?

As I have mentioned in previous articles, there appear to be all the workings of nanocircuitry or micro-circuitry present, whether it be in the vials, in the liquid once removed from the vials, or at some point materializing under other circumstances, in vitro and in vivo.

Whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna, or similar COVID bioweapon injections, we’re seeing a lot of weird stuff, and it can’t be explained away with myopic, reductionist thinking.

The quantum dots alone are the perfect candidate for facilitating an intrabody computer of sorts - which would be, of course, a Transhumanist wet dream.

It’s all interconnected (literally and figuratively), which explains why so many people across the world are seeing a similar plethora of all these things.

Whether it’s filaments, tubes, wires, chips, crystals, bots, or even parasite-like micro-swimmers, they could all very well be components of some larger intracorporeal system, ultimately connected to an even greater and more mind-boggling “Internet.”

And why not?

Take a look around you in most public places. Heck, you can go to a restaurant and see a whole family, parents and kids, and none of them are talking, all distracted by their ‘smartphones.’

People walk around oblivious to their surroundings - and reality - like cyborg zombies.

Remember when playgrounds used to be filled with children?

Remember when people were less inhuman, when somebody would smile and say “hello” in passing?

It’s not like an intrabody-extrabody connection is far-fetched. We’re already there on some level, and it’s been disastrous for our physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Which is exactly what a Satanic Cabal bent on technocratic, transhumanist enslavement would want…

But don’t take the word of some “cOnSpiRaCy ThEoRiSt” - just look at what’s already possible.

It’s almost laughable, because everything we’ve been told is lunacy is actually very real and highly desired. That is, desired by people who want to control us, by people who fashion themselves demigods among mortals.

At some point, people scoffed at the idea that these injections weren’t 98.6743% effective. They laughed when you suggested adverse events, they dismissed notions that there would be continued ‘boosters.’

They called you a whackjob for basically anything, even as it was all happening all around us.

Remember when it was crazy to suggest that myocarditis was even a thing?

Well, I’d argue that the nanotech angle is just more of the same. We’re told that self-assembling nanocircuitry is some Sci-Fi fever dream, that it’s ludicrous to even wonder if such a thing could be occurring.

whatever you do, don’t ask the military!

But again, all the patents are there. All the things these patents reference are being seen. And all of these things being seen can theoretically work to support established plans and agendas of a greater Transhumanist Framework.

Patent US20120228565A1 is just one of many…

It gets even wilder…

But what good would injections be if they didn’t come with some... ancillary benefits such as sensing and transmitting like some intrabody panopticon…

What we have to recognize here is that none of this is really new.

It’s not new in the sense of the overall tech (which has undoubtedly been hidden from the public eye for a while now), and it’s also not new in the sense of what’s been seen more recently throughout various batches and vials of these bioweapon injections, across pharmaceutical companies, across countries and populations.

Many of us are late to the party. Those like

have been sounding the alarm on this since virtually the beginning, and unsurprisingly her assertions were initially met with incredulity - despite the mounting evidence.

It’s time to take these findings seriously.

Again, a useful exercise is simply to look at what we were told and what actually transpired. What we were told was ‘conspiracy theory’ and what has actually turned out to be true.

Remember all those early, seemingly nutso reports of magnetism?

Well now, as

recently pointed out, there’s a peer-reviewed study to support this!

As the saying often goes, the only difference between a so-called conspiracy theory and the truth is ~6 months.

In many ways, we’re obliquely told what is happening and what is coming. You don’t need to be some wizard of comprehension to read between the lines. It’s all there, it’s all planned, and it’s the public’s tacit approval through inaction that makes it possible.

Some of you may never be convinced that there is some form of nanocircuitry in these bioweapons.

That’s okay, because that very word - “nanocircuitry” - still sounds weird to me too.

But we need to overcome our normalcy biases. We need to at least entertain the idea that this could be happening, in at least some of the injected.

And if you are still totally closed off to this, maybe, just maybe, you need to hear from the horse’s mouth…

