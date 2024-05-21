Eccentrik’s Substack
The mRNA Death Toll Is "Bigger Than The Holocaust"
And it only continues to grow...
May 21
•
Eccentrik
213
75
BABY BLOODBATH - Birth Rates Plummet as Reproductive Health Issues Grow Worldwide
If you don't think this is a battle between Good and Evil, it's time to rethink EVERYTHING...
May 13
•
Eccentrik
21
9
Sorry for the Hiatus, Everybody!
I know I haven't written an article in a while, but one's coming soon, I promise!
May 7
•
Eccentrik
10
12
April 2024
Are We Approaching This The Wrong Way? [Poll]
Recently a friend told me that my approach to 'waking up' people to the shots is not the right way...
Apr 27
•
Eccentrik
22
40
"Global Cancer Phenomenon" - The Multi-Hit Hypothesis is Now PROVEN
How much more damn evidence could we possibly need??
Apr 25
•
Eccentrik
20
5
sHeEp BrAiN - Top Molecular Geneticist Warns mRNA Jabs are ERASING Memories & HIJACKING Personalities
This is a "radical, planned transformation of billions of lives," says Dr. Michael Nehls. And if it continues, a "zombie society" is the only logical…
Apr 22
•
Eccentrik
44
26
ANOTHER EPSTEIN? Taking the Deep Dive on Sean 'P Diddy the Diddler' Combs
If the allegations swirling around the hip-hop magnate are true, we could be looking at something MASSIVE...
Apr 21
•
Eccentrik
10
7
"Long Vax" BOMBSHELL - Spike Protein Found in Jabbed 245 DAYS Post-Injection!
The 'spike' in excess death and disease can no longer be hidden...
Apr 5
•
Eccentrik
17
17
"People Who Start to Show Symptoms Will Pass Away Within 24 HOURS," Says Top Virologist. "We Will Have to Build a Completely New World."
Are these claims just another gross over-exaggeration? Or is something truly apocalyptic coming down the pike for the 'vaccinated'...
Apr 4
•
Eccentrik
29
38
Fauci Apologizes, Biden Licks Black Girl, and Other BEWILDERING Developments...
Look Jack, ya gotta see it to believe it!
Apr 1
•
Eccentrik
8
5
March 2024
Was the Baltimore "Bridge Collapse" an ATTACK on U.S. Infrastructure?
Following the unprecedented demise of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, many are left wondering...
Mar 29
•
Eccentrik
9
14
What happened in Baltimore Today? (Poll)
The bridge incident is fresh, I know, but it does make one wonder...
Mar 27
•
Eccentrik
16
6
