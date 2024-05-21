Eccentrik’s Substack

The mRNA Death Toll Is "Bigger Than The Holocaust"
And it only continues to grow...
  
Eccentrik
75
BABY BLOODBATH - Birth Rates Plummet as Reproductive Health Issues Grow Worldwide
If you don't think this is a battle between Good and Evil, it's time to rethink EVERYTHING...
  
Eccentrik
9
Sorry for the Hiatus, Everybody!
I know I haven't written an article in a while, but one's coming soon, I promise!
  
Eccentrik
12

April 2024

Are We Approaching This The Wrong Way? [Poll]
Recently a friend told me that my approach to 'waking up' people to the shots is not the right way...
  
Eccentrik
40
"Global Cancer Phenomenon" - The Multi-Hit Hypothesis is Now PROVEN
How much more damn evidence could we possibly need??
  
Eccentrik
5
sHeEp BrAiN - Top Molecular Geneticist Warns mRNA Jabs are ERASING Memories & HIJACKING Personalities
This is a "radical, planned transformation of billions of lives," says Dr. Michael Nehls. And if it continues, a "zombie society" is the only logical…
  
Eccentrik
26
ANOTHER EPSTEIN? Taking the Deep Dive on Sean 'P Diddy the Diddler' Combs
If the allegations swirling around the hip-hop magnate are true, we could be looking at something MASSIVE...
  
Eccentrik
7
"Long Vax" BOMBSHELL - Spike Protein Found in Jabbed 245 DAYS Post-Injection!
The 'spike' in excess death and disease can no longer be hidden...
  
Eccentrik
17
"People Who Start to Show Symptoms Will Pass Away Within 24 HOURS," Says Top Virologist. "We Will Have to Build a Completely New World."
Are these claims just another gross over-exaggeration? Or is something truly apocalyptic coming down the pike for the 'vaccinated'...
  
Eccentrik
38
Fauci Apologizes, Biden Licks Black Girl, and Other BEWILDERING Developments...
Look Jack, ya gotta see it to believe it!
  
Eccentrik
5

March 2024

Was the Baltimore "Bridge Collapse" an ATTACK on U.S. Infrastructure?
Following the unprecedented demise of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, many are left wondering...
  
Eccentrik
14
What happened in Baltimore Today? (Poll)
The bridge incident is fresh, I know, but it does make one wonder...
  
Eccentrik
6
